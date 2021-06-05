Mardi Gras Arrives at Port Canaveral for the First Time

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras, arrived home at Port Canaveral for the first time as thousands of cruise fans lined up to cheer her long awaited arrival.



Mardi Gras is the world’s first cruise ship with a roller coaster and the first ship in North America to be powered by LNG. She’s the most innovative ship in Carnival’s fleet and will begin sailing cruises to the Caribbean later this year.

“Mardi Gras has been five years in the making and today’s arrival is a historic milestone for our company not to mention a truly emotional moment for everyone here at Carnival Cruise Line,” said Duffy. “This ship offers so many innovations and ways for our guests to choose fun that we are certain that she will quickly become a guest favorite. And as we look forward to our restart in guest operations, Mardi Gras’ arrival is symbolic of the excitement and anticipation we have about the future at Carnival Cruise Line.”

“For nearly four years we have been working hard to prepare for Mardi Gras,” said Capt. Murray. “As we welcome home this magnificent ship to Port Canaveral, we are filled with pride to see her at berth at our beautiful Cruise Terminal 3.”

Carnival Cruise Line will now begin the process of ramping up Mardi Gras’ crew to a full contingent of 1,750 ready to create memorable vacations for guests who will enjoy the widest array of entertainment at sea, including the first shipboard version of the hit TV show Family Feud, and dine in more than two dozen restaurants with venues from Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodiman and the line’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal.

Guests can enjoy a host of culinary, bar and entertainment experiences throughout 19 decks and six distinct themed zones, as well as a wide range of outdoor attractions, including the longest ropes course and largest water park in the fleet.

Mardi Gras will sail year-round from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean.