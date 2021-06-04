Royal Caribbean Gives Restart Dates for 7 Cruise Ships

239 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Cruising is finally returning to U.S. cruise ports as Royal Caribbean has announced restart dates for seven cruise ships this summer.



Royal Caribbean’s new restart dates for seven ships are as follows:

Freedom of the Seas – July 2, 2021 from Miami

Mariner of the Seas – August 23, 2021 from Port Canaveral

Odyssey of the Seas – July 3, 2021 from Fort Lauderdale

Allure of the Seas – August 8, 2021 from Port Canaveral

Symphony of the Seas – August 14, 2021 from Miami

Independence of the Seas – August 15, 2021 from Galveston

Harmony of the Seas – August 15 from Barcelona and Rome

All of the above cruises are now open for bookings except the Independence of the Seas sailings that will open on June 8. Freedom of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas will sail 3-5 day cruises while the others will offer week long sailings.

Odyssey of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship and the vessel arrived in the U.S. at 10 am this morning.

In addition to these new restart dates from Royal Caribbean, the cruise line has canceled the following cruises:

Allure of the Seas departing Port Canaveral: July 4-August 1, 2021

Brilliance of the Seas departing Tampa: July 3-August 28, 2021

Enchantment of the Seas departing Baltimore: July 1-August 26, 2021

Explorer of the Seas departing Galveston: July 5-Sept 22 & October 25, 2021

Freedom of the Seas departing Bayonne: July 3-October 23, 2021

Harmony of the Seas departing Barcelona & Rome: July 4-August 12, 2021

Harmony of the Seas departing Rome: August 19 & 26, 2021

Liberty of the Seas departing Galveston: July 4-August 8, 2021

Mariner of the Seas departing Port Canaveral: July 2-August 20, 2021

Oasis of the Seas departing Bayonne: July 2-August 29, 2021

Rhapsody of the Seas departing Ravenna/Venice: July 3-November 30, 2021

Symphony of the Seas departing Miami: July 3-August 7, 2021

Royal Caribbean has followed the guidance from the Healthy Sail Panel, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Preventions (CDC), and various government and health authorities to pave their path forward, ensuring the well-being of guests, crew, and the communities they visit.

Their approach will remain very deliberate and methodical. It is for these reasons that their fleetwide return will be progressive in nature, with a roll-out plan spanning across the next several months.

A subsequent communication detailing the protocols and boarding requirements passengers can expect for Royal Caribbean U.S. based cruise ships will be shared at a later date.