MSC Cruises Partners with the New York Knicks

MSC Cruises has announced that they are now the official cruise line partner of the New York Knicks. The cruise line and NBA team signed a multi-year partnership ahead of MSC basing a cruise ship out of New York City year-round.

Through the partnership, MSC Cruises will receive significant brand promotion during all Knicks games at The Garden including LED Signage and Virtual On-Court Signage. MSC Cruises will also serve as the Presenting Partner of the Knicks in-game T-Shirt Toss.

“MSC Cruises is one of the world’s top-rated contemporary cruise lines with a long history of putting their customers first, a value that MSG Sports lives by every day, making them a fantastic addition to our illustrious group of marketing partners,” said David Hopkinson, President & COO, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. “This partnership will also make MSC Cruises our first-ever global rights marketing partner. MSC Cruises will be involved within the Knicks organization across digital channels and fan activations and will provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our incredible Jr. Knicks program.”

“Our partnership with MSG and the New York Knicks is symbolic of our overall commitment to New York City with the upcoming launch of year-round cruises from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal onboard MSC Meraviglia,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA. “At MSC Cruises, we’re focused on improving the communities we serve by supporting families and furthering sustainability efforts. MSG and the Knicks share those priorities, and we’re thrilled to be combining our efforts right here in New York City, as well as throughout the more than 40 countries that make up our global itineraries.”

The two will partner on a sustainability initiative which will provide a donation to an Ocean Conservation Cause for every three-pointer made by the Knicks this season.

Throughout the year, GardenVision and Knicks Digital Channels will run features about the program and provide updates on the amount donated to that point in time.

This spring, the Knicks will host a Jr. Knicks clinic at the basketball court aboard MSC Meraviglia during her inaugural call at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. Participants in the clinic will take part in basketball drills, skills and training as well as play games run by the Jr. Knicks coaching staff. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet with Knicks alumni and receive branded giveaways from the Knicks and the cruise line.