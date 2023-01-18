New Cruise Website Makes It Easier Than Ever to Book Cruises on a Cell Phone

150 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

A brand new website launched today that is promising to make it easier than ever to book a cruise on your mobile phone.



Cruisebound is a new website that is geared towards helping first time cruisers with the process of booking a cruise. They have a mobile first approach to help those who prefer to use their mobile phone for the planning and booking process. Also, they are testing multi-cabin bookings that will allow for a seamless booking experience when booking more than one cabin on a cruise ship.

Cruisebound found that during one year of testing, 91% of their purchases were made on a cell phone.

Cruisebound compiles deals from all major cruise lines so users can easily compare prices, itineraries, ships and cabin types. The service helps travelers find the best possible price by displaying personalized discounts based on demographics and other factors including residence, age, military service, past cruise reservations, memberships, available promotions and more. Average savings for eligible customers range from 15-30%.

In addition, Cruisebound is promising to have the customer service of a brick and mortar agency but with the ease of booking cruises online.

“When booking my first cruise, I was surprised at how difficult it was to research and book online–and nearly impossible on a mobile device. My go-to travel sites for booking flights and hotels are not designed to sell a complicated cruise product. This is clearly a leading factor in the divide between cruisers and non-cruisers,” said Pierre-Olivier Lepage, Cruisebound CEO and cofounder. “We designed Cruisebound to sell cruises and only cruises. We offer an easy-to-use site that is optimized for mobile, which is where younger travelers prefer to research and book vacations. Then we combine the instant booking of an online travel agency with the live customer service of an offline agent.”

And just like other online travel agencies, Cruisebound will not charge any booking fees for using their service.