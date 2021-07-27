MSC Cruises’ Newest Ship, MSC Seashore, Officially Delivered

MSC Cruises took delivery of their newest cruise ship, MSC Seashore, yesterday and the vessel will homeport in Miami later this year.



MSC Seashore will sail a season in the Mediterranean before arriving at the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, to begin Caribbean cruises on November 20.

The cruise ship has more outdoor space than any other MSC cruise ship and has brand new outdoor venues and spaces. Highlights of the ship include:

There are six swimming pools on the ship including a stunning aft infinity pool and infinity hot tubs with incredible ocean views.

There’s a total of 2,270 staterooms with 12 different types of cabins and suites with balconies including coveted aft suites.

MSC Seashore has 11 dining venues and 19 bars and lounges, including the new conveyor belt at Kaito Sushi (a first for MSC Cruises) and al fresco dining at Butcher’s Cut steakhouse (also a first).

The largest and most luxurious MSC Yacht Club has almost 32,291 sq. ft. of space and sweeping ocean views from the foredecks of the ship.

The ship has an expansive 1,772 ft. waterfront promenade bringing guests closer to the sea.

At the back of the ship, there’s a spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs at deck 16 with a unique vantage point of the ocean.

At the center of the ship is a New York-themed piazza with an impressive 10,452 sq. ft. of space across three decks right in the heart of the ship’s vibrant Times Square.

MSC Seashore is the first Seaside EVO ship, an evolution of the game-changing and pioneering Seaside class, joining sister ships MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview, which launched in 2017 and 2018 respectively. This class of ship is renowned for its innovative and glamorous design features and is conceived to connect guests with the sea.

Beginning November 20, MSC Seashore will be MSC Cruises’ newest ship to cruise from the U.S., offering seven-night cruises in the Caribbean calling San Juan in Puerto Rico; Charlotte Amalie in St Thomas; Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic; and finally, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas – MSC Cruises’ new private island destination in The Bahamas.

A highlight of MSC Cruises’ itineraries in The Bahamas & Caribbean, Ocean Cay offers guests over two miles of white sand beaches in an eco-friendly environment with activities for all ages.

Guests can enjoy a relaxing day in a cabana overlooking the turquoise waters or explore the area with dedicated excursions including snorkeling, paddle boarding, jet skiing and more.