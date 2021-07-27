Celebrity Cruises Updates Itineraries on Four Ships

Celebrity Cruises has updated itineraries on four cruise ships including canceling a few cruises on three ships.



Celebrity Cruises currently has eight cruise ships in service, more than any other cruise line. As they work on bringing back more ships into service, they have made the following changes.

Cruises from January 3, 2022 through April 17, 2022 on Celebrity Eclipse have been canceled.

Cruises from December 13, 2021 through March 23, 2021 on Celebrity Infinity have been canceled.

Cruises from September 26, 2021 through December 19, 2021 on Celebrity Solstice have been canceled.

Celebrity has also modified the itinerary on their newest ship, Celebrity Apex, for the next seven sailings. For sailings through September 18, the ship will now visit Dubrovnik, Croatia instead of Limassol, Cyprus.