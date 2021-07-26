Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Becomes Latest Major Cruise Line to Resume Cruises

Norwegian Becomes Latest Major Cruise Line to Resume Cruises

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Norwegian Cruise Line became the latest major cruise line to resume cruises after a 500 day suspension of voyages.

Norwegian Jade was the first NCL cruise ship to resume cruises this weekend and was also the first time that the Norwegian had a ship homeport in Piraeus (Athens).

Until November 2021, guests sailing aboard Norwegian Jade’s immersive Greek Isles itinerary will wake up in a new destination every day, able to spend eight-to-nine hours exploring some of Greece’s most picturesque islands including luxurious Crete, bustling Mykonos, historical Rhodes and the iconic blue and white Santorini.

“Welcoming our guests and crew on board has been one of the most memorable moments of my over 30-year career,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are excited to embark on the Great Cruise Comeback with a brand-new itinerary and homeport for our brand, offering our guests an even greater selection of unique vacations at sea.”

Norwegian Jade is the first ship to recommence voyages as part of the cruise line’s larger restart efforts.

On August 7, 2021, Norwegian Encore will be the first cruise ship to return to service from the U.S., when she debuts in Seattle for her inaugural season of Alaska cruises.

The fleetwide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the robust protocols of NCL’s SailSAFE health and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark for voyages through October 31, 2021.

Working with the leading experts of the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council, the robust protocols will regularly be evaluated and modified as needed, making science-based decisions to protect guests, crew and the destinations it visits.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
