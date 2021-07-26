Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival's Newest and Largest Cruise Ship Finally Debuts This Week

Carnival’s Newest and Largest Cruise Ship Finally Debuts This Week

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line
The long awaited debut of Carnival Cruise Line’s largest and most innovated cruise ship will finally take place this week when Mardi Gras sails from Port Canaveral for a week long cruise to the Caribbean. Mardi Gras is the world’s first cruise ship with a roller coaster.

Mardi Gras is Carnival Cruise Line’s largest ship ever at 180,000 gross tons.  The ship is Carnival’s most innovate vessel to date and is the first cruise ship in North America to be powered by LNG.

The cruise ship can carry up to 6,465 guests at full capacity and just over 5,200 at double capacity. Of course, Mardi Gras will sail under these numbers for awhile due to the new health protocols Carnival Cruise Line has put in place to keep guests safe.

The main attraction on Mardi Gras is BOLT, the first roller coaster on a cruise ship. BOLT is an all-electric roller coaster encompassing an elevated track across the ship’s upper decks with 800 feet of exhilarating twists, drops and turns, including hairpin turn around the ship’s iconic funnel. Riders can achieve speeds of up to 40 miles per hour as they enjoy views to the sea 187 feet below.  View Prices on Cruises on Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras has six themed areas that feature new dining, entertainment, and attraction experiences.  They are:

  • Grand Central
  • French Quarter
  • Summer Landing
  • La Piazza
  • Lido
  • Ultimate Playground

New Carnival Cruise Line dining options on Mardi Gras include Emeril’s Bistro 1396, Shaq’s Big Chicken, Rudi’s Seagrill, and Street Eats.  You can see all 22 of Mardi Gras’s Dining options here.

Carnival will also debut Family Feud Live on the ship that brings the beloved gameshow onboard.

Mardi Gras has 2,641 staterooms broken down into the following categories:

  • 175 suites
  • 8 Havana Forward-View Extended Balcony
  • 44 Havana Cabana
  • 8 Cloud 9 Spa Forward-View Extended Balcony
  • 48 Cloud 9 Spa Balcony
  • 12 Cloud 9 Spa Cove Balcony
  • 34 Aft-View Extended Balcony
  • 48 Forward-View Extended Balcony
  • 104 Extended Balcony
  • 1026 Standard Balcony
  • 112 Cove Balcony
  • 23 Junior Balcony
  • 4 Cloud 9 Spa Ocean View
  • 6 Family Harbor Deluxe Ocean View
  • 41 Family Harbor Ocean View
  • 130 Ocean View
  • 40 Havana Interior
  • 43 Cloud 9 Spa Interior
  • 41 Premium Interior
  • 22 Family Harbor Interior
  • 672 Interior

Mardi Gras will sail seven night cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral. The ship will alternate between cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.  View Itineraries on Mardi Gras

The debut of Mardi Gras will take place on July 31 when passengers board the cruise ship for the first time.

Mardi Gras is the first of three Excel class ships from Carnival Cruise Line.  Carnival Celebration will be the second and debut in late 2022. A third ship and currently unnamed ship will enter service in 2023.

Cruise Fever will be on Mardi Gras on July 30 for a media preview of the ship.  Stay tuned for photos and videos of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and largest cruise ship.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
