Carnival’s Newest and Largest Cruise Ship Finally Debuts This Week

The long awaited debut of Carnival Cruise Line’s largest and most innovated cruise ship will finally take place this week when Mardi Gras sails from Port Canaveral for a week long cruise to the Caribbean. Mardi Gras is the world’s first cruise ship with a roller coaster.



Mardi Gras is Carnival Cruise Line’s largest ship ever at 180,000 gross tons. The ship is Carnival’s most innovate vessel to date and is the first cruise ship in North America to be powered by LNG.

The cruise ship can carry up to 6,465 guests at full capacity and just over 5,200 at double capacity. Of course, Mardi Gras will sail under these numbers for awhile due to the new health protocols Carnival Cruise Line has put in place to keep guests safe.

The main attraction on Mardi Gras is BOLT, the first roller coaster on a cruise ship. BOLT is an all-electric roller coaster encompassing an elevated track across the ship’s upper decks with 800 feet of exhilarating twists, drops and turns, including hairpin turn around the ship’s iconic funnel. Riders can achieve speeds of up to 40 miles per hour as they enjoy views to the sea 187 feet below. View Prices on Cruises on Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras has six themed areas that feature new dining, entertainment, and attraction experiences. They are:

Grand Central

French Quarter

Summer Landing

La Piazza

Lido

Ultimate Playground

New Carnival Cruise Line dining options on Mardi Gras include Emeril’s Bistro 1396, Shaq’s Big Chicken, Rudi’s Seagrill, and Street Eats. You can see all 22 of Mardi Gras’s Dining options here.

Carnival will also debut Family Feud Live on the ship that brings the beloved gameshow onboard.

Mardi Gras has 2,641 staterooms broken down into the following categories:

175 suites

8 Havana Forward-View Extended Balcony

44 Havana Cabana

8 Cloud 9 Spa Forward-View Extended Balcony

48 Cloud 9 Spa Balcony

12 Cloud 9 Spa Cove Balcony

34 Aft-View Extended Balcony

48 Forward-View Extended Balcony

104 Extended Balcony

1026 Standard Balcony

112 Cove Balcony

23 Junior Balcony

4 Cloud 9 Spa Ocean View

6 Family Harbor Deluxe Ocean View

41 Family Harbor Ocean View

130 Ocean View

40 Havana Interior

43 Cloud 9 Spa Interior

41 Premium Interior

22 Family Harbor Interior

672 Interior

Mardi Gras will sail seven night cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral. The ship will alternate between cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. View Itineraries on Mardi Gras

The debut of Mardi Gras will take place on July 31 when passengers board the cruise ship for the first time.

Mardi Gras is the first of three Excel class ships from Carnival Cruise Line. Carnival Celebration will be the second and debut in late 2022. A third ship and currently unnamed ship will enter service in 2023.

Cruise Fever will be on Mardi Gras on July 30 for a media preview of the ship. Stay tuned for photos and videos of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and largest cruise ship.