Cruise Line Sees 8th Cruise Ship Return to Service

Over the weekend, Celebrity Cruises saw their eight cruise ship resume cruises when Celebrity Equinox departed for a seven night cruise to the Caribbean from Port Everglades.



Celebrity Cruises restarted cruises to the Caribbean on June 5 and they now have more cruise ships back in service than any other cruise line.

“With each new ship that goes in the water, I’m overwhelmed by the palpable sense of reconnection on board for both our guests and our crew – with each other, their families and the world,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “Being together, again, and absorbing the beauty around us is what we’ve all dreamt about for over a year, and now it’s really wonderful to be a part of our guests’ aspirations to travel again.

“Bringing a large cruise ship back into service isn’t as easy as turning the ignition key. It’s a multi-dimensional process that involves moving and training crew, large-scale procurement, mechanical adjustments, destination outreach, port availability, sales and marketing and so much more,” said Brian Abel, Celebrity’s senior vice president of hotel operations. “I couldn’t be more proud of the Celebrity team’s accomplishments. We were ready and we successfully executed this herculean effort with finesse to welcome our guests back onboard for the Celebrity experience they know and love.

With this latest sailing, eight of the 14 ships within the Celebrity Cruises’ fleet have returned to sailing in 2021 and are full steam ahead taking guests to the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska and the Galapagos, including the following cruises:

Celebrity Millennium returned to service as the first cruise ship to sail in the Caribbean on June 5 from St. Maarten. In early July, Celebrity Summit took over the service, allowing Celebrity Millennium to reposition for the Alaska season.

Celebrity Apex, the newest cruise ship in the Celebrity fleet, made her world debut in Athens on June 19, with seven-night sailings to the Greek Isles. The cruise marked a historic return to Greece for the company founded there 33 years ago.

Apex’s sister ship, Celebrity Edge, made history on June 26 as the first cruise ship to sail from a U.S. port in over a year, restarting the U.S. cruising industry.

On July 3, Celebrity Silhouette began taking guests from Southampton, UK around and along the British Isles and coastline.

Celebrity Flora, the luxurious, state-of-the-art mega-yacht, fulfilled guests’ bucket lists as it resumed sailing the magical Galapagos Islands on July 4. She was followed into the water by the award-winning Celebrity Xpedition on July 24.

On July 23, Celebrity’s long-awaited return to Alaska began as Celebrity Millennium embarked on a journey to the 49th State.

All Celebrity cruise ships will sail with a vaccinated crew. U.S. guests ages 16 and older must be fully vaccinated and, as of August 1, 2021, all U.S. guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated. In Florida, vaccinations are strongly recommended but not required.