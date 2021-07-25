3 More Cruise Lines Restart Cruises From U.S. Ports

Three more cruise lines restarted cruises from U.S. ports this weekend as more cruise ships begin to re-enter service all around the country. Six cruise lines have now resumed cruises with more lines scheduled to also begin sailing in early August.



The three cruise lines that resumed cruises this weekend join Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line, and Celebrity Cruises who have restarted cruises from U.S. ports over the past few weeks.

Holland America Line kicked off their Alaska season when Nieuw Amsterdam departed from Seattle yesterday on a seven night cruise. The cruise ship will visit Juneau, Glacier Bay, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, and Ketchikan.

Princess Cruises is also restarting cruises to Alaska and their ship, Majestic Princess, will depart on a seven night cruise later this afternoon. The cruise will stop in Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, and Ketchikan.

Both Holland America Line and Princess Cruises will operate ten cruises to Alaska in 2021 from Seattle. Both cruise lines have been homeporting out of the Port of Seattle for more than 20 years.

Operationally, each cruise ship visit directly contributes more than $364,000 to the local economy in provisioning (fuel, food, flowers, piano tuning, supplies), port taxes, and spending during a full season.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, a family owned and operated cruise line, saw passengers board their cruise ship, Grand Classica, for the first time in 16 months on Saturday.

The cruise line offers two night cruises to the Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach. Each cruise stops in Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

All three cruise lines are sailing with enhanced health protocols that will keep guests and crew members safe onboard.

Cruise lines are starting off with one ship back in service and then will gradually restart cruises on more vessels as time goes on. This gradual return to service is being done in a safe and orderly manner.

Cruise lines that will begin sailing from U.S. ports in August include MSC Cruises and Disney Cruise Line.