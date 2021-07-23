Disney Cruise Line Resuming Cruises From the U.S. in Two Weeks

Disney Cruise Line will finally resume cruises from the U.S. to the Bahamas in two weeks the cruise line announced earlier today.



Disney Cruise Line will restart cruises on Disney Dream on August 9. The cruise ship will sail three and four night cruises from Port Canaveral and sail to the Bahamas. All cruises will visit the cruise line’s highly rated private island, Castaway Cay.

All guests will be required to receive a negative COVID-19 tests no more than five days before the cruise. All guests will also receive a negative test at the terminal before boarding the ship on embarkation day.

Face coverings will be required by all passengers who are two years and older anytime they are inside the ship.

Sponsored Links



Disney Cruise Line has added new health protocols to keep guest safe onboard. Social distancing will be required and the ship will sail at reduced capacity. Multiple health screenings will also take place during the cruise.

The cruise ship will also undergo enhanced cleaning during and after the cruise.

Disney Cruise Line will announce the return dates for more cruise ships soon. They previously announced that: Disney Fantasy departures through August 28, 2021, Disney Wonder departures through September 19, 2021 and Disney Magic departures in the United States through November 4, 2021 have been suspended.