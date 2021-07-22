Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Gives Date When All Cruise Ships Will Be Back in Service

Carnival Gives Date When All Cruise Ships Will Be Back in Service

By Ben Souza
When will all Carnival cruise ships return to service? Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 80 cruise ships, now has plans for every Carnival Cruise Line ship to return to service.

Carnival Cruise Line is now planning to have all cruise ships back in service by the end of the year.  Carnival currently has 25 cruise ships in their fleet with the loss of four Fantasy class ships and the addition of the brand new Mardi Gras.

Three Carnival cruise ships, Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, and Carnival Breeze have already returned to service. Next up is Carnival Miracle sailing to Alaska and Mardi Gras making her debut in the Caribbean.  Both cruise ships will be sailing by the end of July.

In August, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Panorama, and Carnival Magic will see passengers come on board for the first time in 17 months.

In September, Carnival Cruise Line will bring back three more ships: Carnival Glory, Carnival Pride, and Carnival Dream.

In October, four more Carnival ships will begin sailing again. The four ships are Carnival Conquest, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Elation, and Carnival Sensation.

By the end of October, 15 of Carnival’s 24 cruise ships will be back in service.  The remaining nine will return before the end of the year.

Carnival has yet to give exact dates on the return of these nine ships. Cruise Fever will have the return dates for these ships once they are announced by Carnival Cruise Line.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Gives Restart Dates for 7 More Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has announced the restart dates for seven more cruise ships that will resume cruises in September and in October. By the...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Photos of Carnival Cruise Ship’s New Paint Job

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is changing the look of their cruise ships with a new red, white, and blue hull design and Carnival Dream is...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Third Carnival Cruise Ship Restarts Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line saw their third cruise ship come back into service today when Carnival Breeze had passengers embark on the vessel for a...
Read more

