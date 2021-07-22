Carnival Gives Date When All Cruise Ships Will Be Back in Service

When will all Carnival cruise ships return to service? Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 80 cruise ships, now has plans for every Carnival Cruise Line ship to return to service.



Carnival Cruise Line is now planning to have all cruise ships back in service by the end of the year. Carnival currently has 25 cruise ships in their fleet with the loss of four Fantasy class ships and the addition of the brand new Mardi Gras.

Three Carnival cruise ships, Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, and Carnival Breeze have already returned to service. Next up is Carnival Miracle sailing to Alaska and Mardi Gras making her debut in the Caribbean. Both cruise ships will be sailing by the end of July.

In August, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Panorama, and Carnival Magic will see passengers come on board for the first time in 17 months.

In September, Carnival Cruise Line will bring back three more ships: Carnival Glory, Carnival Pride, and Carnival Dream.

In October, four more Carnival ships will begin sailing again. The four ships are Carnival Conquest, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Elation, and Carnival Sensation.

By the end of October, 15 of Carnival’s 24 cruise ships will be back in service. The remaining nine will return before the end of the year.

Carnival has yet to give exact dates on the return of these nine ships. Cruise Fever will have the return dates for these ships once they are announced by Carnival Cruise Line.