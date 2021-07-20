Cruise News Royal Caribbean First Major Cruise Line Restarts Cruises to Alaska

First Major Cruise Line Restarts Cruises to Alaska

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has become the first major cruise line to resume cruises to Alaska when one of their cruise ships departed from Seattle on a seven night cruise to the 49th State.

The cruise marks a celebratory moment for the cruise industry, local workforce, regional suppliers and Alaska’s beloved communities that were significantly impacted by the absence of all cruise tourism, which normally represents more than 60% of the state’s visitors and generates upwards of $3 billion for its economy each year. Ninety-seven percent of the entire onboard community on Serenade of the Seas is fully vaccinated.

The cruise ship will visit ports in Alaska that include Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, Alaska, as well as Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier.

The cruise ship will be joined by Ovation of the Seas in Seattle starting Aug. 13, rounding out Royal Caribbean’s great Alaska comeback in 2021.

“Cruising in Alaska is finally back, and we are excited to be the first to return. Alaska is one of the most popular destinations among our guests, especially families with young kids – children who are ineligible for the vaccine today,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “We are grateful for the support of our partners, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and other government and health authorities. This is a return that is significantly felt by many, including those whose communities rely on cruise tourism.”

Serenade of the Seas is the industry’s first cruise ship to return to Alaska and the second in Royal Caribbean’s fleet to return to service in the U.S. Freedom of the Seas was the first when the cruise ship set sail from Miami on Fourth of July weekend.

Thirteen Royal Caribbean cruise ships will be sailing around the world by the end of August, including Ovation of the Seas, which is set to sail on 7-night adventures to Skagway, Sitka and Juneau, Alaska and through the famed Inside Passage.

The cruise line recently extended Ovation of the Seas’ Alaska season into October with four additional cruises.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
