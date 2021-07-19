Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Gives Restart Dates for 7 More Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line Gives Restart Dates for 7 More Cruise Ships

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
646 Shares
Share646
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the restart dates for seven more cruise ships that will resume cruises in September and in October. By the end of October, Carnival will have over half of their cruise ships back in service.

Carnival Cruise Line will have 15 cruise ships in service before the start of November and will continue to operate all vaccinated cruises through at least October 31.

The three cruise ships resuming cruises in September are:

  • Carnival Glory from New Orleans, September 5
  • Carnival Pride from Baltimore, September 12
  • Carnival Dream from Galveston, September 19

In October, the four additional cruise ships to restart will be:

  • Carnival Conquest from Miami, October 8
  • Carnival Freedom from Miami, October 9
  • Carnival Elation from Port Canaveral, October 11
  • Carnival Sensation from Mobile, October 21

Related to this announcement, Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests and travel agents of an extension in its pause of operations through September 5 for Carnival Pride from Baltimore, September 11 for Carnival Dream from Galveston, October 4 for Carnival Conquest from Miami and October 16 for Carnival Sensation from Mobile.

Sponsored Links

Cruises on Carnival Sunshine from Charleston, Carnival Ecstasy from Jacksonville and Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral will be cancelled through October 31. In addition, a three-day cruise on Carnival Miracle from Long Beach on September 24 is being cancelled, and then Carnival Miracle will begin sailing from Long Beach on September 27.

“We are very excited about our restart and greatly appreciate the support of our guests, travel agents and port and destination partners,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “By the end of July, we will have five ships in our restart plan, including the introduction of service on Mardi Gras, and we are seeing a great combination of strong demand and strong guest satisfaction scores tied to the positive guest experience on board.”

Carnival Cruise Line will continue to welcome unvaccinated guests on board, but all unvaccinated guests including children under the age of 12, will be subject to pre-cruise and pre-embarkation testing and testing again prior to debarkation (on cruises longer than four days) along with a $150 per person charge to cover the costs of testing, reporting and health and safety screenings.

At this time, Carnival Cruise Line is limiting operation of its supervised youth programs to vaccinated children and youth 12 years and older. Unvaccinated guests departing from Florida (effective July 31) and Texas (effective August 2) will also need to show proof of travel insurance coverage, based on the itineraries being sailed and the requirements of ports and destinations visited.

These additional measures will be in place through at least October but may be extended based on guidance from public health and medical advisors and the requirements of destination partners.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Gives Restart Dates for 7 More Cruise Ships
Previous articleThings Viking Does Not Charge Extra For That Most Cruise Lines Do
Next articleFirst Major Cruise Line Restarts Cruises to Alaska

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Photos of Carnival Cruise Ship’s New Paint Job

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is changing the look of their cruise ships with a new red, white, and blue hull design and Carnival Dream is...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Third Carnival Cruise Ship Restarts Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line saw their third cruise ship come back into service today when Carnival Breeze had passengers embark on the vessel for a...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Cruise Directors on 4 More Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
As Carnival Cruise Line begins to add more cruise ships back in service, they have announced the cruise directors who will serve on four...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,157FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Photos of Carnival Cruise Ship’s New Paint Job

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is changing the look of their cruise ships with a new red, white, and blue hull design and Carnival Dream is...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Third Carnival Cruise Ship Restarts Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line saw their third cruise ship come back into service today when Carnival Breeze had passengers embark on the vessel for a...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Cruise Directors on 4 More Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
As Carnival Cruise Line begins to add more cruise ships back in service, they have announced the cruise directors who will serve on four...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Glory Becomes Latest Carnival Cruise Ship To Receive New Hull Design

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is painting all of the hulls on their cruise ships a new red, white, and blue design that first appeared on...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

First Major Cruise Line Restarts Cruises to Alaska

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has become the first major cruise line to resume cruises to Alaska when one of their cruise ships departed from Seattle on...

Carnival Cruise Line Gives Restart Dates for 7 More Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has announced the restart dates for seven more cruise ships that will resume cruises in September and in October. By the...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
646 Shares
Share646
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share