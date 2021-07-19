Carnival Cruise Line Gives Restart Dates for 7 More Cruise Ships

646 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the restart dates for seven more cruise ships that will resume cruises in September and in October. By the end of October, Carnival will have over half of their cruise ships back in service.



Carnival Cruise Line will have 15 cruise ships in service before the start of November and will continue to operate all vaccinated cruises through at least October 31.

The three cruise ships resuming cruises in September are:

Carnival Glory from New Orleans, September 5

Carnival Pride from Baltimore, September 12

Carnival Dream from Galveston, September 19

In October, the four additional cruise ships to restart will be:

Carnival Conquest from Miami, October 8

Carnival Freedom from Miami, October 9

Carnival Elation from Port Canaveral, October 11

Carnival Sensation from Mobile, October 21

Related to this announcement, Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests and travel agents of an extension in its pause of operations through September 5 for Carnival Pride from Baltimore, September 11 for Carnival Dream from Galveston, October 4 for Carnival Conquest from Miami and October 16 for Carnival Sensation from Mobile.

Sponsored Links



Cruises on Carnival Sunshine from Charleston, Carnival Ecstasy from Jacksonville and Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral will be cancelled through October 31. In addition, a three-day cruise on Carnival Miracle from Long Beach on September 24 is being cancelled, and then Carnival Miracle will begin sailing from Long Beach on September 27.

“We are very excited about our restart and greatly appreciate the support of our guests, travel agents and port and destination partners,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “By the end of July, we will have five ships in our restart plan, including the introduction of service on Mardi Gras, and we are seeing a great combination of strong demand and strong guest satisfaction scores tied to the positive guest experience on board.”

Carnival Cruise Line will continue to welcome unvaccinated guests on board, but all unvaccinated guests including children under the age of 12, will be subject to pre-cruise and pre-embarkation testing and testing again prior to debarkation (on cruises longer than four days) along with a $150 per person charge to cover the costs of testing, reporting and health and safety screenings.

At this time, Carnival Cruise Line is limiting operation of its supervised youth programs to vaccinated children and youth 12 years and older. Unvaccinated guests departing from Florida (effective July 31) and Texas (effective August 2) will also need to show proof of travel insurance coverage, based on the itineraries being sailed and the requirements of ports and destinations visited.

These additional measures will be in place through at least October but may be extended based on guidance from public health and medical advisors and the requirements of destination partners.