Things Viking Does Not Charge Extra For That Most Cruise Lines Do

I am currently on back to back sailings with a group of media on Viking Sky sailing the cruise line’s new “Iceland’s Natural Beauty” itinerary. Viking currently has two cruise ships sailing this itinerary (Viking Sky and Viking Jupiter) that features excursions to volcanic lava fields, glaciers, majestic waterfalls, black sand beaches, and geothermal baths.



One of the great things about sailing on Viking ocean ships is the number of things that are included in cruise fares that most cruise lines charge extra for. Here is a list of things that come at no extra charge once you are onboard a Viking cruise ship.

WiFi: Years ago, people would take a cruise to disconnect from everything. However in today’s world, being connected is a must for many cruisers. WiFi is included in cruise fares on all Viking cruise ships. I am able to do everything I need to do for work and the WiFi is actually better than I had on my last cruise a few weeks ago on a major cruise line in the Bahamas. I’m not sure if the speed is good enough for video conferencing, but it’s fine for basic web services.

One Shore Excursion in Each Port: This is a port intensive itinerary that we are sailing this week. We are in port every single day as we circumnavigate Iceland. Viking includes one free tour in each port. The included tour is usually an overview/history of the area that you are visiting that day.

On previous Viking cruises, the free excursions included going to visit the Leaning Tower of Pisa and a 6 hour tour of Rome. Of course, there are also optional excursions that you can pay extra for.

This morning's edition of #MyVikingStory started off with spectacular views through a fjord as we sail on @Viking Sky to Akureyri, Iceland. #Sponsored #VikingCruises pic.twitter.com/n1H7dOtPn2 — Cruise Fever (@CruiseFever) July 13, 2021

Specialty Restaurants: There are two specialty, or as Viking calls them, alternative restaurants onboard that come at no extra charge. There is Chef’s Table and Manfredi’s. In my honest opinion after close to 50 cruises, Manfredi’s is hands down the best Italian restaurant at sea. Pro Tip: Book it as early as possible because reservations fill up fast.

Room Service: Because we are on a port intensive itinerary, some days can get tiring and you just want a good meal in your cabin. Room service comes at no extra charge and you can order anything from a salad to a steak. It is available 24/7.

Laundry Rooms: As I mentioned earlier that I am on back to back sailings, having a free laundry room comes in extremely handy. Each deck of cabins has a laundry room with three washers and three dryers that are complimentary. On longer sailings or on back to back cruises, laundry is a must so it’s nice not having to pay extra for it.

Thankful for cruise ships that have free laundry rooms. pic.twitter.com/Af4XhBYDRd — Cruise Fever (@CruiseFever) July 17, 2021

Thermal Suite: The thermal suite in the spa has a steam room, snow room, sauna, therapy pool, hot tub, and warm stone loungers. It’s a great way to relax after a long day in port and there is no charge to use it.

Drinks During Meals: During lunch and dinner, drinks such as soda, beer, and wine are complimentary.

Specialty Coffee: Love to start your morning or afternoon with a cappuccino or mocha? Specialty coffees are no charge on Viking. This also includes teas and bottled water.

Mini-Bar: The drinks in the mini-bar in every cabin are included in cruise fares. Deluxe verandah cabins and above also get it refilled every single day.

Sushi: Each night at the World Cafe (buffet on board), they have a seafood buffet that has sushi and king crab legs.

Lastly, when you are booking your cabin, the price you see is the price you pay. It includes all taxes and port fees. They do not add them on top of the price listed like most cruise lines do.