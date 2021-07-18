Photos of Carnival Cruise Ship’s New Paint Job

Carnival Cruise Line is changing the look of their cruise ships with a new red, white, and blue hull design and Carnival Dream is the latest Funship to receive the new livery.

Carnival Dream is currently in dry dock in Marseilles, France and is the third Carnival cruise ship to receive the new hull design.

Sponsored Links



The eye-catching livery is inspired by design that debuted on the Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and most innovative cruise ship, Mardi Gras, while serving as an homage to maritime tradition with patriotic red, white and blue hues, also the colors of Carnival Cruise Line which proudly sails as America’s cruise line.

The next Carnival cruise ship in line for the new hull is Carnival Valor. The vessel is currently in dry dock with work scheduled to be done by the end of July, marking the fourth ship to feature the new livery.

Going forward, the new design will be added across all Carnival Cruise Line ships when they go into their scheduled dry docks.