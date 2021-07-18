Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Photos of Carnival Cruise Ship's New Paint Job

Photos of Carnival Cruise Ship’s New Paint Job

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line is changing the look of their cruise ships with a new red, white, and blue hull design and Carnival Dream is the latest Funship to receive the new livery.

Carnival Dream is currently in dry dock in Marseilles, France and is the third Carnival cruise ship to receive the new hull design.

Sponsored Links

The eye-catching livery is inspired by design that debuted on the Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and most innovative cruise ship, Mardi Gras, while serving as an homage to maritime tradition with patriotic red, white and blue hues, also the colors of Carnival Cruise Line which proudly sails as America’s cruise line.

The next Carnival cruise ship in line for the new hull is Carnival Valor.  The vessel is currently in dry dock with work scheduled to be done by the end of July, marking the fourth ship to feature the new livery.

Going forward, the new design will be added across all Carnival Cruise Line ships when they go into their scheduled dry docks.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Photos of Carnival Cruise Ship's New Paint Job
Previous article37 Inspiring Photos of Our Cruise in Iceland with Viking
Next articleThings Viking Does Not Charge Extra For That Most Cruise Lines Do

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Third Carnival Cruise Ship Restarts Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line saw their third cruise ship come back into service today when Carnival Breeze had passengers embark on the vessel for a...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Cruise Directors on 4 More Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
As Carnival Cruise Line begins to add more cruise ships back in service, they have announced the cruise directors who will serve on four...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Glory Becomes Latest Carnival Cruise Ship To Receive New Hull Design

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is painting all of the hulls on their cruise ships a new red, white, and blue design that first appeared on...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,151FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Third Carnival Cruise Ship Restarts Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line saw their third cruise ship come back into service today when Carnival Breeze had passengers embark on the vessel for a...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Cruise Directors on 4 More Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
As Carnival Cruise Line begins to add more cruise ships back in service, they have announced the cruise directors who will serve on four...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Glory Becomes Latest Carnival Cruise Ship To Receive New Hull Design

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is painting all of the hulls on their cruise ships a new red, white, and blue design that first appeared on...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Visits Caribbean Ports for First Time in 16 Months

Ben Souza -
Two popular Caribbean cruise ports had cruise ships visit for the first time in 16 months as Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from Galveston...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Things Viking Does Not Charge Extra For That Most Cruise Lines Do

Ben Souza -
I am currently on back to back sailings with a group of media on Viking Sky sailing the cruise line's new "Iceland's Natural Beauty"...

Photos of Carnival Cruise Ship’s New Paint Job

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is changing the look of their cruise ships with a new red, white, and blue hull design and Carnival Dream is...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share