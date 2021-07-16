37 Inspiring Photos of Our Cruise in Iceland with Viking

A cruise around Iceland has always been a dream of mine. The land of fire and ice is such a mystical and enchanting place.
With cruises just starting to pick back up again, I was thrilled to be an invited guest on Viking Sky on the “Iceland’s Natural Beauty” cruise itinerary.
As you may have seen from our recent posts and tweets, this cruise has had some itinerary changes, and we were not able to visit a few ports in the latter half of the cruise. Even though we missed being able to see Seydisfjördur, Djúpivogur, and Westman Islands (Heimaey) on foot, I still wanted to show some of the wonder of Iceland that we did see.
Sponsored Links
This Iceland cruise began in the capital city of Reykjavík and continued on to ĺsafjördur and Akureyri. My flight was delayed a day because of a storm in the US, but I was still able to visit some sites surrounding Reykjavík on a guided tour.
Enjoy this photo tour post of Iceland’s Natural Beauty captured with my camera.
I hope you enjoyed this little photo tour of my Iceland cruise. It was not exhaustive and as I mentioned we did miss a few stops along the way. But maybe this will wet your appetite for coming to this incredible country and having a journey of your own.
Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)
Jon got hooked on cruising after his first cruise on his honeymoon, and today he is always looking for cruise deals and reading information about the cruise industry. Jon lives in the foothills of North Carolina and wishes there were a cruise port that far inland. Jon can be reached at [email protected]
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Cookie settingsACCEPT
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.