37 Inspiring Photos of Our Cruise in Iceland with Viking

A cruise around Iceland has always been a dream of mine. The land of fire and ice is such a mystical and enchanting place.

With cruises just starting to pick back up again, I was thrilled to be an invited guest on Viking Sky on the “Iceland’s Natural Beauty” cruise itinerary.

As you may have seen from our recent posts and tweets, this cruise has had some itinerary changes, and we were not able to visit a few ports in the latter half of the cruise. Even though we missed being able to see Seydisfjördur, Djúpivogur, and Westman Islands (Heimaey) on foot, I still wanted to show some of the wonder of Iceland that we did see.

Sponsored Links



This Iceland cruise began in the capital city of Reykjavík and continued on to ĺsafjördur and Akureyri. My flight was delayed a day because of a storm in the US, but I was still able to visit some sites surrounding Reykjavík on a guided tour.

Enjoy this photo tour post of Iceland’s Natural Beauty captured with my camera.

I hope you enjoyed this little photo tour of my Iceland cruise. It was not exhaustive and as I mentioned we did miss a few stops along the way. But maybe this will wet your appetite for coming to this incredible country and having a journey of your own.