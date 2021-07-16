Cruise News Viking Cruises Viking's Newest Cruise Ship, Viking Mars, Touches Water for the First Time

Viking’s Newest Cruise Ship, Viking Mars, Touches Water for the First Time

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Viking’s newest cruise ship, Viking Mars, touched water for the first time when the vessel was floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. The ship will be the seventh in Viking’s award winning ocean fleet.

Photo Credit: Viking

The floatout marked an important construction milestone for the ship that will debut in early 2022. The ship will sail its maiden season in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. Viking Mars will be officially named by her ceremonial godmother, Lady Fiona Carnarvon, the eighth Countess of Carnarvon of Highclere Castle.

“The day that a new ship meets water for the first time is always a special moment in time, and today is especially meaningful because for the second time, my dear friend Lady Carnarvon will honor us by serving as godmother to a new Viking ship,” said Karine Hagen, Executive Vice President of Viking. “The last year and a half has been a period of uncertainty for all of us, and it is in those times that you know your true friends. Lady Carnarvon has done so much to help Viking, including opening her home almost weekly for our guests to experience life ‘At Home at Highclere’ on Viking.TV. She is truly a like the sister I never had. We are delighted to celebrate this important milestone, and we look forward to welcoming Viking Mars to our award-winning ocean fleet next year.”

“I am both honored and privileged to be chosen as godmother to the Viking Mars, the latest addition to Viking’s beautiful cruise ships. I’ve no doubt she will delight the many guests who travel with her across the seas and oceans,” said Lady Carnarvon.

The traditional float out ceremony took place at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard and is significant because it denotes a ship moving into its final stage of construction.

The float out of Viking Mars began at approximately 11:00 a.m. local time when a member of the Viking team cut a cord that signaled water to begin flowing into the ship’s building dock. Following a two-day process that will set Viking Mars afloat, she will then be moved to a nearby outfitting dock for final construction and interior build-out.

Ben Souza
37 Inspiring Photos of Our Cruise in Iceland with Viking

J. Souza -
A cruise around Iceland has always been a dream of mine.  The land of fire and ice is such a mystical and enchanting place. With...

