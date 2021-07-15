Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Third Carnival Cruise Ship Restarts Cruises

Third Carnival Cruise Ship Restarts Cruises

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Carnival Cruise Line saw their third cruise ship come back into service today when Carnival Breeze had passengers embark on the vessel for a cruise to the Caribbean.

Carnival Breeze will sail from Galveston on a four night cruise to the Western Caribbean and stop in the popular port of Cozumel, Mexico.

“We’re delighted that Carnival Breeze is our first ship to return operating short cruise itineraries and our second ship to resume from the Port of Galveston,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Short cruises are very popular with our guests – roughly half our fleet operates cruises of five days or less – so we are excited to broaden our itinerary offerings to include these convenient and affordable getaways.”

Later this month, Carnival Miracle begins sailing Alaska cruises and Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, sets sail for the first time from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Cruise Line was the first cruise line to recognize the incredible potential of Galveston as a homeport, launching the port’s first year-round cruises in 2000.

Today, Carnival is the number one cruise operator from Galveston and the only cruise operator with three year-round ships at the port. Carnival Vista, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream operate 150 voyages annually from Galveston, carrying an estimated 750,000 passengers a year.

Proudly sailing as America’s Cruise Line, Carnival operates from 14 U.S. homeports – the most in cruising – providing consumers with a convenient and affordable way of getting to and from their cruise. Roughly half of the U.S. population is within a day’s drive of a Carnival homeport.

Ben Souza
Previous articleCruise That Costs Nearly $75,000 Per Person Sells Out in Under Three Hours

Cruise That Costs Nearly $75,000 Per Person Sells Out in Under Three Hours

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises saw incredible demand for their new 132 day cruise that will sail around the world in 2024. The cruise opened for...
