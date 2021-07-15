Cruise That Costs Nearly $75,000 Per Person Sells Out in Under Three Hours

Regent Seven Seas Cruises saw incredible demand for their new 132 day cruise that will sail around the world in 2024.



The cruise opened for bookings at 8:30 am yesterday morning and was sold out by 11:00 am, just two and a half hours later.

Prices for the cruise ranged from $73,499 per person for a Deluxe Veranda Suite all the way up to $199,999 per person for the Master Suite.

“With a waitlist longer than we have ever experienced, we knew that the 2024 World Cruise was going to be popular, but this outstanding response has surpassed all expectations and is without a doubt our strongest world cruise launch day ever,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Remarkably, we’ve found that interest hasn’t just come from our past guests, and we have seen a strong increase in first-time travelers with Regent, many of whom were keen to book the higher end of our suites.”

The incredible 2024 World Cruise voyage will explore Central America, USA’s West Coast and Hawaii, South Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Bermuda.

Spanning close to five months and 34,500 nautical miles, Navigate the World begins on January 6, 2024, roundtrip from Miami, Florida, on board the elegant Seven Seas Mariner.

Over 132-nights the cruise ship visits 66 ports of call across 31 countries and four continents, offering unrivaled destination-immersion with 442 FREE shore excursions and access to 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites – the most the cruise line has ever visited on a world cruise – as well as 12 in-port overnight stays and crossings of both the Panama Canal and Suez Canal.

Montague continued, “For our guests, the 2024 World Cruise represents so much more than just a cruise vacation – it’s a return to a normality. That journey back to normality begins this coming September when Seven Seas Splendor® sails again, before the rest of the fleet joins her on the oceans in the coming months. We cannot wait to host luxury travelers who are eager to explore the world, very soon, while enjoying the unrivaled Regent experience, and the peace of mind of our multi-layered SailSAFE™ health and safety program which always puts the safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit first.”