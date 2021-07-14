Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Will Start Selecting Volunteers for Test Cruises

Royal Caribbean Will Start Selecting Volunteers for Test Cruises

By Ben Souza
Cruise News Royal Caribbean
Last November, Royal Caribbean started asking for volunteers to sail on some of their cruise ships as they conducted test cruises.

After receiving over 350,000 responses, the cruise line will finally start selecting volunteers for their simulated voyages.

Volunteers will be selected randomly and Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society members will receive extra entries.  The cruise line is doing this as a thank you for those you have sailed with them in the past. The higher one’s tier is the more entries they will receive.

Registration is now closed for new entries and those who are selected to sail on a test cruise will receive an email from Royal Caribbean.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleA Passenger Tested Positive for COVID-19 on My Cruise, Here is How the Cruise Line Is Keeping Us Safe

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Updates Protocols For Cruises From Florida

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has updated their health protocols for cruises that leave from Florida in the month of August.  Royal Caribbean currently has one cruise...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Reports Zero COVID-19 Cases After 60 Cruises in Singapore

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean first returned to service in December when their cruise ship, Quantum of the Seas, began sailing short cruises out of Singapore. The cruise...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Makes Schedule Adjustments on Four Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has made adjustments to the schedules on four cruise ships due to the ongoing uncertainty with the re-opening of international borders. Royal Caribbean's...
Read more

A Passenger Tested Positive for COVID-19 on My Cruise, Here is How the Cruise...

Ben Souza -
I am currently on Viking's third sailing around Iceland since they resumed cruises in the region just a couple weeks ago. The cruise is...
