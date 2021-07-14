Royal Caribbean Will Start Selecting Volunteers for Test Cruises

Last November, Royal Caribbean started asking for volunteers to sail on some of their cruise ships as they conducted test cruises.



After receiving over 350,000 responses, the cruise line will finally start selecting volunteers for their simulated voyages.

Volunteers will be selected randomly and Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society members will receive extra entries. The cruise line is doing this as a thank you for those you have sailed with them in the past. The higher one’s tier is the more entries they will receive.

Registration is now closed for new entries and those who are selected to sail on a test cruise will receive an email from Royal Caribbean.