All 22 Places You Can Eat At on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras

By Ben Souza
Mardi Gras is Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and largest cruise ship.  While the vessel is the first cruise ship in North America powered by LNG and the world’s first with a roller coaster, there are more options than ever when to comes to dining.

There are a total of 22 different dining options on Mardi Gras.  The majority of them are complimentary and not all venues are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Here are the dining venues for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Mardi Gras. Options marked with ($) come with an additional surcharge. (For a limited time during the inaugural season on Mardi Gras, you’ll have your choice of complimentary dining at specialty restaurants Cucina del Capitano, Chibang! and Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse every evening after 7:30.)

Breakfast

You can start your day on Mardi Gras by choosing one of 12 options of where to have breakfast.

Palm Dining Room
Lido Marketplace (Buffet)
BlueIguana Cantina
Chibang!
Cucina del Capitano
Big Chicken
Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse
Guy’s Burger Joint
Pizzeria del Capitano
Emeril’s Bistro 1396 ($)
JavaBlue Cafe (select items come with an extra charge)
Room Service (select items come with an extra charge)
Family Harbor (Family Harbor rooms only)

Lunch

There are 18 different places you can grab lunch on Mardi Gras.

Palm Dining Room
Lido Marketplace (Buffet)
BlueIguana Cantina
Chibang!
Seafood Shack ($)
Bonsai Sushi ($)
Bonsai Teppanyaki ($)
Piazza Panini
Street Eats
Fresh Creations
Cucina del Capitano
Big Chicken
Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse
Guy’s Burger Joint
Pizzeria del Capitano
Emeril’s Bistro 1396 ($)
JavaBlue Cafe (select items come with an extra charge)
Room Service (select items come with an extra charge)

Dinner

You’ll have 16 different options to choose from for dinner on Mardi Gras.

Palm Dining Room (assigned seating)
Flamingo Dining Room (Your Time Dining)
Lido Marketplace (Buffet)
Chibang!
Cucina del Capitano
Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse
Emeril’s Bistro ($)
Rudi’s Seagrill ($)
Bonsai Sushi ($)
Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse ($)
Bonsai Teppanyaki ($)
Piazza Panini
Pizzeria del Capitano
Seafood Shack ($)
Chef’s Table ($)
Room Service (select items come with an extra charge)

The ship will have lobster night in the main dining rooms and it will also be on the menu in Cucina del Capitano and Chibang!

Mardi Gras will begin sailing from Port Canaveral later this summer and will offer week long cruises to the Caribbean.  The cruise ship is the first of three Excel class ships being added Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
