Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Two Carnival Cruise Ships Restarting Cruises This Weekend

Two Carnival Cruise Ships Restarting Cruises This Weekend

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
105 Shares
Share105
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line will finally restart cruises this weekend when two of their cruise ships depart on sailings to the Caribbean from U.S. ports.

Carnival Cruise Line currently has 24 cruise ships in their fleet and the first two will sail with paying passengers this weekend for the first time in over 15 months.

Carnival Vista will be the first Carnival cruise ship to resume cruises.  The vessel will depart from Galveston, Texas on Saturday for a seven night cruise to the Western Caribbean.

Carnival Horizon will set sail a day later from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and also sail to the Caribbean.

Other Carnival cruise ships that will reenter service in July include Carnival Breeze and Carnival Miracle.  In addition, Carnival’s newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras, will sail her first cruise on July 31 out of Port Canaveral.

Sponsored Links

Carnival Miracle will begin sailing from Seattle to Alaska on week-long cruises starting on July 27.

Carnival Breeze will be the second Carnival cruise ship to resume sailings from Galveston on July 15.  The ship will sail four and five night cruises to the Western Caribbean with all sailings visiting Cozumel.

Carnival Cruise Line will have a total of eight cruise ships back in service by the end of August. Next month, Carnival will have Carnival Magic, Carnival Sunrise, and Carnival Panorama all coming back and sailing with paying passengers.

In September, Carnival Cruise Line is planning on ramping up their restart with even more cruise ships coming back into service.

Carnival’s gradual return to service is so they can focus on the health and safety of their guests, crew, and the communities that their cruise ships visit.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Two Carnival Cruise Ships Restarting Cruises This Weekend
Previous articleAll 22 Places You Can Eat At on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival

All 22 Places You Can Eat At on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras

Ben Souza -
Mardi Gras is Carnival Cruise Line's newest and largest cruise ship.  While the vessel is the first cruise ship in North America powered by...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Adds New Restaurant, Makes A Few Specialty Dining Options Temporarily Free

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has added a new two-in-one dining concept on their newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras. In addition, Carnival is temporarily...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Expanding Food Delivery Options on Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is expanding their HUB App with new features that include the ability to make reservations for the first roller coaster as...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,116FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival

All 22 Places You Can Eat At on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras

Ben Souza -
Mardi Gras is Carnival Cruise Line's newest and largest cruise ship.  While the vessel is the first cruise ship in North America powered by...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Adds New Restaurant, Makes A Few Specialty Dining Options Temporarily Free

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has added a new two-in-one dining concept on their newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras. In addition, Carnival is temporarily...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Expanding Food Delivery Options on Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is expanding their HUB App with new features that include the ability to make reservations for the first roller coaster as...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Is Making a Good Change to Embarkation Day

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is making a good change to embarkation day in regards to the muster drill that all cruisers are required to attend...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Two Carnival Cruise Ships Restarting Cruises This Weekend

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line will finally restart cruises this weekend when two of their cruise ships depart on sailings to the Caribbean from U.S. ports. Carnival...

All 22 Places You Can Eat At on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras

Ben Souza -
Mardi Gras is Carnival Cruise Line's newest and largest cruise ship.  While the vessel is the first cruise ship in North America powered by...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
105 Shares
Share105
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share