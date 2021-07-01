Two Carnival Cruise Ships Restarting Cruises This Weekend

105 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line will finally restart cruises this weekend when two of their cruise ships depart on sailings to the Caribbean from U.S. ports.



Carnival Cruise Line currently has 24 cruise ships in their fleet and the first two will sail with paying passengers this weekend for the first time in over 15 months.

Carnival Vista will be the first Carnival cruise ship to resume cruises. The vessel will depart from Galveston, Texas on Saturday for a seven night cruise to the Western Caribbean.

Carnival Horizon will set sail a day later from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and also sail to the Caribbean.

Other Carnival cruise ships that will reenter service in July include Carnival Breeze and Carnival Miracle. In addition, Carnival’s newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras, will sail her first cruise on July 31 out of Port Canaveral.

Sponsored Links



Carnival Miracle will begin sailing from Seattle to Alaska on week-long cruises starting on July 27.

Carnival Breeze will be the second Carnival cruise ship to resume sailings from Galveston on July 15. The ship will sail four and five night cruises to the Western Caribbean with all sailings visiting Cozumel.

Carnival Cruise Line will have a total of eight cruise ships back in service by the end of August. Next month, Carnival will have Carnival Magic, Carnival Sunrise, and Carnival Panorama all coming back and sailing with paying passengers.

In September, Carnival Cruise Line is planning on ramping up their restart with even more cruise ships coming back into service.

Carnival’s gradual return to service is so they can focus on the health and safety of their guests, crew, and the communities that their cruise ships visit.