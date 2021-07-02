Princess Cruises Changes Loyalty Perks

Princess Cruises has changed and added new loyalty perks for their Platinum and Elite Princess Captain’s Circle members.



The changes include new Dine My Way reservations and discounts onboard while the free internet perk is being changed to a discount on unlimited packages. Here are all of the changes.

What’s new for Platinum and Elite members:

Exclusive, early access to Dine My Way reservations (ability to make them before final payment)

10% off Lotus Spa treatments

10% off Photo Gallery offerings

10% off shore excursions (Elite members only)

What is changing? Instead of receiving a limited number of free internet minutes, Platinum and Elite members will receive 50% off unlimited, premium Wi-Fi with MedallionNet.

Princess Cruises is also moving to electronic invites and announcements as part of their health protocols and commitment to protecting the environment.

Lastly, Princess Cruises will no longer offer onboard credit based on the number of cruises taken for Elite members.

Cruisers become Platinum on Princess after completing five cruises or 50 nights on board. To become Elite, the top loyalty status with the cruise line, you can either complete 15 cruises or 150 nights on board.