Carnival Cruise Line Has 4th Ship Reenter Service Today

Carnival Cruise Line had their fourth cruise ship reenter service today when the cruise line kicked off their summer cruises to Alaska on Carnival Miracle.

Carnival Miracle will sail from Seattle at 4 pm this afternoon and head off on a seven night cruise to Alaska. The cruise will visit Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, and spend a full day cruising Tracy Arm Fjord.

“We are delighted to resume our Alaska sailings and offer guests an opportunity to experience all the beauty of the Alaskan coast while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The restart of cruising in Alaska has such a dramatic, wide-reaching impact on the state and on behalf of Carnival I would like to personally thank our partners at the Port of Seattle, and Senator Lisa Murkowski, Senator Dan Sullivan and Representative Don Young for their tremendous efforts in making our resumption of service a reality. Likewise, thank you to Senate Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell and the entire Washington state congressional delegation for working so closely with the Alaska delegation and demonstrating first-hand that promoting travel and tourism is truly a bipartisan issue.”

Added Carnival Miracle Captain Vito Giacalone, “To say that these past 16 months have been challenging would be an understatement and we’re so excited to welcome our guests on board again and provide them with the incredible Carnival vacation they’ve been waiting for.”

Carnival Miracle is Carnival Cruise Line’s latest ship to return to guest operations following the resumption of service of Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze from Galveston and Carnival Horizon from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.

Mardi Gras, Carnival’s newest and most innovative ship, will make her debut from Port Canaveral on July 31.

Carnival Cruise Line will have additional cruise ships resume service in August and by mid-October, 15 out of Carnival 24 cruise ships will be operating.