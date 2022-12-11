Is a New Cruise Ship’s Pirate Themed Waterpark the Best at Sea?

MSC Cruises’ newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, has arrived in Miami where the ship will offer week long cruises to the Caribbean.



This past week, the cruise ship was christened in New York City and while onboard, I had the chance to spend two days on the vessel seeing all that it had to offer. One of my favorite parts of the ship was the waterpark located on the top deck. After walking around it, I was wondering if it was the best waterpark found on any cruise ship.

Over the past several years, cruise lines have begun to create themed waterparks on their ships and this pirate themed one instantly became one of my favorites. Besides the awesome theming, it is not out in the open like it is on most ships.

There are waterslides on both sides of the ship with the waterpark located in the middle. There are two dueling high speed slides on one side and the AquaDream on the other side.

There are height requirements for each of the ship’s slides.

There is also a slide in the middle of the waterpark for kids who want a more relaxed ride.

There is also a large shallow pool right in the middle of it all.

Every inch of the waterpark is pirate themed including this suspended rope bridge.

There is also a smaller pool surrounded by pirate booty.

There’s even a slide for toddlers that is part of a pirate ship.

MSC Seascape will begin sailing week long cruises to the Caribbean from PortMiami today. You can see prices and cruises offered on the ship here.