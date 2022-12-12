Regent Seven Seas Cruises Offering Double Loyalty Nights

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the finest luxury cruise lines in the world, has added a “Double the Joy” offer on three cruises through January 6, 2023.



By booking one of three incredible 2023 voyages between December 1, 2022, and January 6, 2023, members of Regent’s Seven Seas Society will enjoy double Seven Seas Society savings, double loyalty nights per person, $1,000 shipboard credit per suite and a very special surprise gift.

“Our discerning guests sail with Regent for our unrivaled onboard experience with every luxury included. This year we wanted to enhance this experience as a thank you to our loyal returning guests with a special Double the Joy offer, bringing an extra touch of celebration to the festive season,” said Andrea DeMarco, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Guests are automatically enrolled in Regent’s Seven Seas Society upon completion of their first voyage, giving access to exclusive rewards and benefits. Membership tiers reflect the number of nights sailed from bronze status of 7-20 nights all the way up to Commodore which is achieved by sailing with the luxury cruise line for 2,000 nights or more.

Cruises included in the Double the Joy offer are:

Caribbean Coast and Ancient Ruins

A seven-night roundtrip cruise on Seven Seas Navigator from Miami departing March 6, 2023. There are up to 61 included excursions on this voyage that calls at Honduras, Belize and Mexico before cruising the Florida Straits and returning to Miami.

Casa Rosada to Sugarloaf

This Seven Seas Voyager 10-night voyage departs from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro on March 5, 2023. The sailing features calls to Montevideo, Uruguay and Brazil’s Rio Grande, Porto Belo, Santos, Ilha Grande and Buzios, plus an overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro. There are up to 22 included excursions.

Bermudian Traditions and Celebrations

Seven Seas Voyager sets sail on a 14-night voyage from Miami to Barcelona departing April 5, 2023. The voyage will visit Bermuda before crossing the Atlantic Ocean and calling at the Azores, Portugal, and Cadiz, Spain. There are up to 30 excursions included in this itinerary.