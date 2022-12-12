Inside Look at the Italian Cruise Ship Coming to Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line is bringing over an Italian cruise ship from their sister line Costa Cruises. Costa Venezia will join Carnival’s fleet in 2023 and sail year round from New York City.



Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to take a cruise on Costa Venezia and it quickly became one of my favorite ships I have ever sailed on. It is a Vista class ship but themed after the city of Venice, Italy. Since the ship was originally built to sail in China, it has a nice upscale feel. Here is an inside look at Costa Venezia that will join Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet in 2023.

The main atrium on Costa Venezia.

One of my favorite parts of the cruise ship is the main dining room. It is unlike any other main dining room I have seen on a cruise ship and how can you not love the tables by the “canal”.

The main pool has a retractable roof and is themed after St. Mark’s Square. There’s a gelato bar here where you can get everything from coffee to crepes. It’s an incredible area that offers a unique experience at sea.

There is also an aft pool that can be quite busy during sea days since it is the only “outdoor” pool.

The outside deck also has a waterslides.

Inside the ship, there is a gondola where you can get a photo taken by one of the ship’s staff.

There are more shops than normal on this cruise ship since it was built to sail in China. It will be interesting to see what Carnival Cruise Line does with all this space before the ship joins their fleet.

Carnival Venezia will sail her first cruise with Carnival on May 29, 2023. Once in New York City in June, the cruise ship will begin sailing four to eight night cruises to Bermuda and the Caribbean. View Cruise Itineraries on Carnival Venezia