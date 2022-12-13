Carnival Cruise Line Adding New Burgers on Ship’s Guy’s Burger Joint

Carnival Cruise Line announced dining details for their next new cruise ship that is joining the fleet, the Italian Carnival Venezia. The ship will feature unique dining venues and new burgers at the popular Guy’s Burger Joint.



Guests will find signature Carnival Cruise Line restaurants and bars on board Carnival Venezia, including the steakhouse Fahrenheit 555, Bonsai Sushi & Teppanyaki and the Chef’s Table, along with Lido Marketplace, Seafood Shack and Pizzeria del Capitano, Piano Bar 88 and Heroes Tribute Lounge.

In addition, many Carnival Cruise Line mainstays will offer special Italian menu items on board – for example, gelato will join the popular coffee and snack options at Java Blue Café. Guests will also find delightful beverage and food offerings throughout the ship at several new or updated restaurant and bar concepts.

Guy’s Burger Joint – Italian flavors and ingredients will add new flavors to Guy Fieri’s famous burgers. Along with classic American burgers and fries, new menu items will feature an Italian twist, such as a pepperoni pizza burger and the Big Mozz – a burger smothered in melted mozzarella cheese.

La Strada Grill – You’ll be able to taste the best grilled Italian street food and sandwiches at this new eatery.

Tomodoro – Mexitalian fusion creations will feature ingredients such as Italian meatballs and Sicilian chicken alongside traditional Mexican tacos and burritos, for breakfast and lunch.

Canal Grande and Marco Polo Restaurants – Both restaurants will feature delicious three-course meals in spaces surrounded by elegant Italian sculptures and architectural designs, including a real-life Venetian gondola in one of them. Special Italian dishes will be featured, including favorites from Carnival’s signature Cucina del Capitano Italian restaurant.

New Specialty Italian Restaurant – In addition to the Italian dishes offered in the main dining rooms, an all-new dining concept is being created and more details will be announced before the ship debuts.

Carnival Venezia will sail from New York City and offer cruises to Bermuda and the Caribbean starting on June 15, 2023. The cruise ship will offer 22 different itineraries from Manhattan that will visit 22 ports in 14 countries.