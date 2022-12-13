The 4 New Cruise Ships Coming to Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and has more cruise ships (26) in service than anyone else. They also have the five largest cruise ships with plans for even larger ships coming out over the next few years.

Here is a look at the four new cruise ships being added to Royal Caribbean’s fleet over the next several years.

Icon of the Seas (2024)

Icon of the Seas will be the first of three Icon class cruise ships. The ship is currently under construction and will be completed in 2023 and enter service in January 2024. It will be the largest cruise ship ever constructed at more than 250,000 gross tons and be almost four football fields long.

Sponsored Links



Royal Caribbean is touting Icon of the Seas as the best vacation on the planet. While it will have many of the same features as the Oasis class, it is promising to be one of the most insanely awesome cruise ships ever created.

Icon of the Seas will have over 40 dining and beverage options, the largest swimming pool at sea, a waterpark with six waterslides, and a new family neighborhood located in the aft of the ship.

The cruise ship will have 28 different stateroom categories and will be the first Royal Caribbean ship with infinite balcony cabins.

Icon of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s first LNG powered cruise ship.

Icon of the Seas will sail from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and offer seven night cruises to the Caribbean. View Cruise Itineraries on Icon of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas (2024)

Utopia of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s six and likely final Oasis class ship. While we don’t yet know a lot about Utopia of the Seas, we do know it will be larger than Wonder of the Seas and will be the 2nd largest cruise ship in the world when she debuts in 2024 (behind Icon of the Seas).

Utopia of the Seas will be the first LNG powered Oasis class ship.

Royal Caribbean has yet to release the homeport and itineraries for Utopia of the Seas.

2nd Icon Class (2025)

A second and currently unnamed Icon class ship is currently scheduled to enter service in 2025.

3rd Icon Class (2026)

A third and unnamed Icon class ship is scheduled to enter service in 2026.

If Royal Caribbean keeps with their tradition, each of these ships will be slightly larger than the previous and will claim the title of the world’s largest cruise ship when they debut.

Sponsored Links



To see all of the cruise ships in Royal Caribbean’s fleet, you can see our guide that shows each of their ships, from newest to oldest.