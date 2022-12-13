Sponsored Links
The 4 New Cruise Ships Coming to Royal Caribbean

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and has more cruise ships (26) in service than anyone else.  They also have the five largest cruise ships with plans for even larger ships coming out over the next few years.

Here is a look at the four new cruise ships being added to Royal Caribbean’s fleet over the next several years.

Icon of the Seas (2024)

Icon of the Seas will be the first of three Icon class cruise ships.  The ship is currently under construction and will be completed in 2023 and enter service in January 2024. It will be the largest cruise ship ever constructed at more than 250,000 gross tons and be almost four football fields long.

Royal Caribbean is touting Icon of the Seas as the best vacation on the planet.  While it will have many of the same features as the Oasis class, it is promising to be one of the most insanely awesome cruise ships ever created.

Icon of the Seas will have over 40 dining and beverage options, the largest swimming pool at sea, a waterpark with six waterslides, and a new family neighborhood located in the aft of the ship.

The cruise ship will have 28 different stateroom categories and will be the first Royal Caribbean ship with infinite balcony cabins.

Perched at the top of Icon of the Seas, the new AquaDome is a transformational neighborhood. In a tranquil oasis by day, guests can take in wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall as they enjoy a bite or drink. By night, it becomes a vibrant hot spot, complete with restaurants, bars and the cruise line’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater.
Central Park, one of Royal Caribbean’s most-loved experiences, is more lush and livelier than ever on Icon of the Seas. The open-air neighborhood with thousands of real plants welcomes vacationers to enjoy new and more ways to dine and be entertained with live music.

Icon of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s first LNG powered cruise ship.

Icon of the Seas will sail from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and offer seven night cruises to the Caribbean. View Cruise Itineraries on Icon of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas (2024)

Utopia of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s six and likely final Oasis class ship.  While we don’t yet know a lot about Utopia of the Seas, we do know it will be larger than Wonder of the Seas and will be the 2nd largest cruise ship in the world when she debuts in 2024 (behind Icon of the Seas).

Utopia of the Seas will be the first LNG powered Oasis class ship.

Royal Caribbean has yet to release the homeport and itineraries for Utopia of the Seas.

2nd Icon Class (2025)

A second and currently unnamed Icon class ship is currently scheduled to enter service in 2025.

3rd Icon Class (2026)

A third and unnamed Icon class ship is scheduled to enter service in 2026.

If Royal Caribbean keeps with their tradition, each of these ships will be slightly larger than the previous and will claim the title of the world’s largest cruise ship when they debut.

To see all of the cruise ships in Royal Caribbean’s fleet, you can see our guide that shows each of their ships, from newest to oldest.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
