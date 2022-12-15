Royal Caribbean Named Best Cruise Line for 20th Straight Year

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has been named the best cruise line for the 20th straight year by Travel Weekly.



The 2022 Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards are out and Royal Caribbean won seven awards including Best Overall Cruise Line for the 20th straight year.

The awards won by Royal Caribbean by Travel Weekly are:

Best Sales and Service (15th straight year)

Best Overall Cruise Line (20th straight year)

Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean (20th straight year)

Best Entertainment (6th straight year)

Best Private Island Experience – Perfect Day at CocoCay

Best Individual Cruise Ship – Symphony of the Seas

Best New Ocean Cruise Ship – Wonder of the Seas

This was the 20th year of the Travel Weekly Reader’s Choice awards and Royal Caribbean has been named the best cruise line every single year.

Travel Weekly conducted an open ballot during the summer and readers were asked to pick the best in 82 categories of travel.

The travel companies that received the most votes were moved to a second round of voting that took place this fall.