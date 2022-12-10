Sponsored Links
Biggest Cruise Ship Ever Completes Construction Milestone

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
The biggest cruise ship ever built, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, touched water for the first time when the vessel was floated out at the shipyard.

Icon of the Seas is larger than any other cruise ship ever built and is scheduled to enter service in early 2024.  The cruise ship completed a construction milestone this week when it touched water for the first time.

As part of the float out, the cruise ship’s dry dock was filled with water overnight. Once the dock was filled, Icon of the Seas was then moved to an outfitting dock, which will be its home for the next year until construction is complete.

What’s in store on Icon of the Seas is the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, the revolutionary ship delivers every kind of family and adventurer their version of the ultimate family vacation.

The new cruise ship features an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favorites across eight neighborhoods, making it the perfect getaway for adults and parents, kids and grandparents alike.

Between the adrenaline-pumping thrills at the new Thrill Island and unrivaled ways to chill at neighborhoods like the new Chill Island and the luxurious four-level Suite Neighborhood, vacationers bonding with their families or getting away with friends will have all the ways to stay and play their way.

Icon of the Seas will sail year-round, week long Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.

Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, and a mix of destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
