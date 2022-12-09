Carnival Cancels 6 Cruises on New Cruise Ship Due to Shipyard Delays

182 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line canceled the first six cruises on Carnival Jubilee due to delays at the shipyard. Carnival Jubilee will be the cruise line’s third Excel class ship when it debuts next year.



Carnival Jubilee’s first sailing will now take place on December 23, 2023 out of Galveston, Texas. Carnival Cruise Line said the reason for the delay is due to supply chain issues at the shipyard.

The cruise ship is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany. Carnival Jubilee was scheduled to be delivered in October 2023 but that date has been pushed back to December.

Guests and travel advisors have been notified of the cancelation of the ship’s first six cruises. In total, the original October 30, 2023 transatlantic journey from Southampton, UK to Galveston, and then the first five Caribbean cruises from Galveston have been cancelled.

“This is disappointing news, but with the notification from the shipyard, we are advising our guests as quickly as we can,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate their understanding as we work to deliver another spectacular ship that will provide a vacation experience our guests deserve and will absolutely love.”