Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise LineCruise Line Announces Major Increase to Daily Service Charges

Cruise Line Announces Major Increase to Daily Service Charges

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A major cruise line is planning to raise service charges anywhere from $4-5 per day per person on most cabins when booking cruises on one of their cruise ships in 2023 and beyond.

Norwegian Cruise Line announced that they will be raising their onboard service charges.  The onboard service charge, or daily gratuities as some cruise lines call it, is a daily charge per person that get split up between complimentary restaurant staff, stateroom stewards and behind-the-scenes support staff.

Starting on January 1, 2023, Norwegian Cruise Line is raising most of their daily gratuities by 25%.  For guests staying in a Club Balcony Suites or below (balcony, oceanview, inside etc), daily service charges will be now be $20 per day, up from $16 per day.  (Club Balcony Suites were $18 per day)

For guests staying in suites and in The Haven, daily service charges will be $25 per day, up from the current price of $20 per day.  All service charges are priced per day, per guest.

Sponsored Links

These new rates will apply to cruises that are booked on or after January 1, 2023.  For bookings made before this date, you will be able to prepay your daily service charges at the current rate before you cruise. ($20 for The Haven and suites, $18 for Club Balcony Suites, and $16 for all other cabins)

You can prepay your service charges up until 24 hours before sailing. If you have to cancel your cruise, they are 100% refundable.

Eight months ago, NCL last raised their daily service charges by 50 cents a day for most cabins and $1.50 per day for The Haven.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise LineCruise Line Announces Major Increase to Daily Service Charges
Previous article
Discover Unforgettable Things to Do in Bimini, Bahamas
Next article
Carnival Cancels 6 Cruises on New Cruise Ship Due to Shipyard Delays

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,036FollowersFollow
7,579FollowersFollow
59,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2022, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share