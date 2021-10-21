Cruise News Holland America Line Holland America Line's New Cruise Ship Departs on Maiden Cruise

Holland America Line’s New Cruise Ship Departs on Maiden Cruise

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsHolland America Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Holland America Line’s newest cruise ship Rotterdam, set sail on her 14-day inaugural journey from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The cruise line marked the event with fanfare and a ribbon cutting to welcome passengers aboard the transatlantic voyage.

Rotterdam, which can accommodate 2,668 passengers, was delivered in July 2021 and is the third ship in Holland America Line’s Pinnacle Class line. The ship arrived in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, last week, where Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands was unveiled as the ship’s godmother when it is officially christened in the spring.

“Rotterdam’s maiden voyage has been highly anticipated for months by our guests and team members eager to welcome them aboard,” said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line’s president. “Rotterdam is a beautiful ship and the fourth in our fleet to begin cruising this year. We are excited to bring her to Florida and the Caribbean soon on her first sailing.”

Sponsored Links

Following the transatlantic passage, Rotterdam will embark on its debut Caribbean Season, which will run from November to April and include all roundtrip sailings from Fort Lauderdale.

The cruises last six to eleven days and cover the entire region on southern, eastern, western itineraries. A Collectors’ Voyage combines back-to-back itineraries to provide an in-depth exploration of more than one destination for those looking for a lengthier vacation.

Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s award-winning private Bahamian island, is included in every Caribbean cruise itinerary.

Beautiful beaches, two-story villas and private cabanas, great dining locations like Lobster Shack, and a range of fun-filled tours for nature lovers, adventurous travelers, and explorers can all be found in this small haven, which has turned into a playground for cruise passengers.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Holland America Line Holland America Line's New Cruise Ship Departs on Maiden Cruise
Previous articleWorld’s Most Luxurious Cruise Ship Returns to Service
Next articleRoyal Caribbean Brings Back WOW Sale For Four Days

RELATED ARTICLES

Holland America Line

Holland America Line Names Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands Godmother of Rotterdam

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line has announced that Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will serve as the godmother on the cruise line's newest...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Lines Extend Vaccine and Mask Requirements for Cruises Through Early 2022

Ben Souza -
Two cruise lines have extended their vaccine, mask, and pre-cruise testing requirements for cruises through the end of February 2022. Princess Cruises and Holland America...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Giving Bonus Spending Money to Members of the Military

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is thanking U.S. military personnel with a special offer that includes $100 onboard spending money on any cruise departing from San...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,253FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Holland America Line

Holland America Line Names Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands Godmother of Rotterdam

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line has announced that Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will serve as the godmother on the cruise line's newest...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Lines Extend Vaccine and Mask Requirements for Cruises Through Early 2022

Ben Souza -
Two cruise lines have extended their vaccine, mask, and pre-cruise testing requirements for cruises through the end of February 2022. Princess Cruises and Holland America...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Giving Bonus Spending Money to Members of the Military

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is thanking U.S. military personnel with a special offer that includes $100 onboard spending money on any cruise departing from San...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Gives Dates for Last 3 Cruise Ships to Return to Service

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line has announced that their entire fleet will be back in service by last spring 2022 after giving return dates for three...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Royal Caribbean Brings Back WOW Sale For Four Days

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has brought back their most popular sale for four days.  The cruise line's WOW Sale offers deals on cruises that includes 30%...

Holland America Line’s New Cruise Ship Departs on Maiden Cruise

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line's newest cruise ship Rotterdam, set sail on her 14-day inaugural journey from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The cruise line...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share