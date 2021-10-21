Holland America Line’s New Cruise Ship Departs on Maiden Cruise

Holland America Line’s newest cruise ship Rotterdam, set sail on her 14-day inaugural journey from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



The cruise line marked the event with fanfare and a ribbon cutting to welcome passengers aboard the transatlantic voyage.

Rotterdam, which can accommodate 2,668 passengers, was delivered in July 2021 and is the third ship in Holland America Line’s Pinnacle Class line. The ship arrived in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, last week, where Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands was unveiled as the ship’s godmother when it is officially christened in the spring.

“Rotterdam’s maiden voyage has been highly anticipated for months by our guests and team members eager to welcome them aboard,” said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line’s president. “Rotterdam is a beautiful ship and the fourth in our fleet to begin cruising this year. We are excited to bring her to Florida and the Caribbean soon on her first sailing.”

Following the transatlantic passage, Rotterdam will embark on its debut Caribbean Season, which will run from November to April and include all roundtrip sailings from Fort Lauderdale.

The cruises last six to eleven days and cover the entire region on southern, eastern, western itineraries. A Collectors’ Voyage combines back-to-back itineraries to provide an in-depth exploration of more than one destination for those looking for a lengthier vacation.

Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s award-winning private Bahamian island, is included in every Caribbean cruise itinerary.

Beautiful beaches, two-story villas and private cabanas, great dining locations like Lobster Shack, and a range of fun-filled tours for nature lovers, adventurous travelers, and explorers can all be found in this small haven, which has turned into a playground for cruise passengers.