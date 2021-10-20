Cruise News World's Most Luxurious Cruise Ship Returns to Service

World’s Most Luxurious Cruise Ship Returns to Service

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
For the first time since the voluntary industry-wide stop in operations, Seven Seas Explorer has welcomed cruisers back on board. Excited passengers boarded the ship, dubbed “the most luxurious ever built,” in Trieste, Italy, on October 15, 2021, for a memorable cruise through Italy, Croatia, and Greece, while receiving the finest levels of service in lavishly designed rooms, restaurants, bars, and lounges.

Seven Seas Explorer is the second ship in the Regent Seven Seas Cruises fleet to return, joining the newest ship Seven Seas Splendor, which has been sailing with the cruise line’s enhanced SailSAFE Health and Safety Program since September 11, 2021, and includes 100 percent vaccination of both guests and crew.

“It’s truly amazing to be back on board Seven Seas Explorer, and it is fantastic to see our guests being treated to the unrivaled Regent experience once again,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our crew have done an outstanding job in preparing for the ship’s return, with the service so seamless it is as if we were never away.”

Seven Seas Explorer, captained by Captain Rosario Vasta, is on an 8-night cruise in the Adriatic and Mediterranean Seas, stopping in Ravenna, Italy, Zadar, Croatia, Dubrovnik, Croatia, Bari, Italy, Corfu, Greece, Taormina, Italy, and Sorrento/Capri, Italy.

The ship will dock in Rome, Italy on October 23, and will then cruise Southern Europe before crossing the Atlantic to Miami, Florida for a Caribbean season from mid-November to March 2022.

Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Navigator, both from Miami, Florida, will be the next ships in The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet to resume sailing on December 18, 2021 and January 6, 2022, respectively.

Regent’s last ship to return to service will be Seven Seas Voyager and will depart Barcelona, Spain on February 15, 2022.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
