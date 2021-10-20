Royal Caribbean Adds 274 Night Cruise That Stops At All 7 Continents and 150 Ports

Royal Caribbean as announced an epic 274 night world cruise in 2023 that will visit all seven continents, 150 ports, and 65 countries.



This inaugural Ultimate World Cruise on Serenade of the Seas is the longest and most comprehensive world cruise, sailing roundtrip from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. The cruise will take place from December 10, 2023 and through September 10, 2024. Bookings for the full Ultimate World Cruise can be made by phone starting today, with an exclusive one-week window through October 26 for Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society Diamond status members and above.

Included in cruise fares are:

Business class airfare

Pre-cruise hotel stay and gala

Premium transfers between airport, hotel, and ship

Deluxe beverage package

WiFi

Shore excursions to all seven Natural Wonders of the World (for Platinum and above members)

Wash and fold laundry service

Gratuities

Travelers will sail to 57 destinations new to the cruise line and exclusive to the cruise itself. Highlights include Casablanca, Morocco; Qaqortoq, Greenland; and Shimizu, Japan – the gateway to Mount Fuji. Guests can delve deep into many of the world’s breathtaking wonders, from Peru’s Machu Picchu to the Taj Mahal in India, and experience distinct cultures and picturesque shores at every corner of the world all in one spectacular adventure – only on Royal Caribbean.

“This is the world cruise of world cruises,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International “Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world. To travelers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere.”

The cruise can also be broken up into four segments so you don’t have to take the entire 274 night journey. They are: