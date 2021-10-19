Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing in Europe in 2023

Celebrity Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing in Europe in 2023

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 cruises to Europe and the cruise line will have seven ships sailing in the region.
Celebrity Cruises Edge

Celebrity will have Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity, and Celebrity Reflection sailing around Europe.

The cruise ships will sail on itineraries ranging from four to thirteen nights, with more seven-night sailings than ever before. Guests will have the opportunity to reconnect in some of the world’s most breathtaking locations, including the picturesque village of Flam (Norway); Alexandria (Egypt), the site of one of the Seven Wonders of the World; Lisbon (Portugal), the historic maritime city of Kotka (Finland); Jerusalem (Israel), the world’s oldest and most renowned city, and many more.

Celebrity Apex will embark on a nine-night cruise across the mesmerizing Norwegian Fjords, including a visit to Oslo and a return to the historic village of Flam, in a first-of-its-kind voyage that will allow guests to soak up the breathtaking grandeur of Northern Europe in opulent style.

With a brand-new 10-night trip across Israel, Egypt, and the Mediterranean, Celebrity Apex will be the first ship in the fleet to visit Egypt since 2012. The cruise will include an overnight stay in Alexandria, where passengers will have the opportunity to tour the Mediterranean’s largest city and see the huge, ancient Pyramids and Sphinx – a must-see for all international travelers. The stunning splendor of the British Isles, Iceland & Ireland, Portugal, Spain, and Malta, among other destinations, are included on other itineraries.

“With all three of our industry-leading Edge Series ships sailing in Europe complemented by four additional stunning ships in our fleet, Celebrity will sail the continent in unrivalled luxury. From our new, exciting itineraries and our return to some of the most popular cities in the world, we have so much planned in Europe for 2023 and we’re really looking forward to sharing the culture and charm of this region with our guests as they Journey WonderFULL with us,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleJetBlue Adds Cruise Packages With Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Sail Three Cruise Ships to Alaska in 2023

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 Alaska season and the cruise line will have three cruise ships sailing to the region that year. Sailings will...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Updates Final Payment Dates For Sailings Through March 2022

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated their final payment dates for all cruises that depart through the end of March 2022. Celebrity has changed the final payment...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Offering Free Upgrades on Short Cruises This Fall

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises is offering free cabin upgrades on three to five night cruises this fall that are booked by November 1, 2022. Celebrity Cruises has...
Read more

Celebrity Cruises Edge

Celebrity Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing in Europe in 2023

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 cruises to Europe and the cruise line will have seven ships sailing in the region. Celebrity will have Celebrity...

JetBlue Adds Cruise Packages With Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity Cruises

Ben Souza -
JetBlue has become the first U.S. airline to launch flight, cruise, and hotel packages on cruises with Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity...
