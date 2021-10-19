JetBlue Adds Cruise Packages With Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity Cruises

JetBlue has become the first U.S. airline to launch flight, cruise, and hotel packages on cruises with Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity Cruises. The new packages are now available on www.jetbluevacations.com.



With these new cruise packages and if your JetBlue flight is delayed or cancelled, the airline will rebook you on the next available flight and/or ensure that you arrive at your next port free of charge as part of JetBlue’s Plane to Port Commitment. Should your JetBlue flight be delayed or cancelled, they will reimburse you up to 150 percent of the original package price for a new JetBlue Vacations package.

JetBlue’s Plane to Port Commitment only applies if a cruise is canceled or delayed due to a JetBlue flight delay. JetBlue is committed to providing the greatest travel assistance to its customers in the event that they miss their cruise departure due to unforeseeable travel schedule adjustments or delays:

If you miss your cruise departure due to a JetBlue travel delays, the airline will fly you to their next port on the cruise itinerary so you can still enjoy the rest of your vacation.

If you your cruise departure due to JetBlue travel delays but prefers not flying to the next port, the airline will re-book your flight + cruise package so you can vacation at another time.

If you miss your cruise departure due to a JetBlue travel delays or cancellation and the airline is unable to get you to their next port (or, if you prefer not flying to the next port), JetBlue will cover up to an additional 50% of the customer’s original package price for a new JetBlue Vacations package.

“Continuing to build upon the trust that JetBlue has established over the last 20+ years, we want customers to book their entire trip, from flights and cruises to hotels and more, all with us,” said Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products. “Handling the customer service ourselves, rather than sending them to multiple entities, allows us to go above and beyond while meeting JetBlue standards at every single touchpoint. With cruise lines increasingly beginning to sail again, we’re excited to refresh our package offerings, as we continue to drive ancillaries and build our non-ticket revenue base.”

JetBlue Vacations offers a Best Price Guarantee on all flight + hotel and flight + cruise packages, so consumers can spend less time searching for the best deal and more time planning their next trip.

If you find a lower price online for a flight + hotel or flight + cruise vacation package that is identical to one given by JetBlue Vacations before or within 48 hours of purchasing that Package from JetBlue Vacations, JetBlue will match that price or refund the difference in price.

Customers who purchase a flight and cruise package with JetBlue Vacations benefit from JetBlue’s award-winning onboard experience, which includes staples like a complementary inflight alcoholic beverage (21+), complimentary snacks, early boarding, and free Fly-Fi. Customers will be able to earn TrueBlue points, as well as cruise loyalty points (including Mosaic qualifying points).