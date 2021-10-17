Cruise News MSC Cruises Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins Starting at $169 and Kids Sail Free

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises
A cruise line is offering cruise deals right now that include balcony cabins for the price of ocean view and kids sail free on cruises from Miami and Port Canaveral.

MSC Cruises is offering balcony cabins from $169 per person on cruises from Florida for the 2021-2022 season.  The cruise line has two ships sailing from the state, MSC Meraviglia from Miami and MSC Divina from Port Canaveral.

MSC Cruises’ current cruise deals include:

  • Get a balcony cabin for the price of ocean view
  • Balcony cabins start at $169 per person
  • Kids sail free on select cruises
  • Good on cruises in 2021-2022
  • View Prices on Cruises on MSC Cruises

Offer is valid through November 3, 2021 for cruises that depart through October 2022.

The lead rate of $169 is for Category B1 (Bella Balcony) and applicable on MSC Divina & MSC Meraviglia on select 3-night cruises.

Kids 17 and under sail free on select cruises when sailing as 3rd/4th guest in a stateroom.

For complete terms and detail of this latest sale from MSC Cruises, visit MSCCruisesUSA.com or contact your local travel professional.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleVirgin Voyages Review of Their First Cruise Ship, Scarlet Lady

