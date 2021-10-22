Cruise News Why Cruise Lines Will Have An Exciting Year in 2022

Why Cruise Lines Will Have An Exciting Year in 2022

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the cruise industry and cruise lines that are celebrating big milestones.

From the debut of the world’s largest cruise ship, Carnival Cruise Line celebrating their 50th Anniversary, to Viking launching two new cruise experiences, here is why 2022 will be an exciting year for cruises.

Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s fifth Oasis class cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, will debut as the largest cruise ship ever built.  Although the ship was originally going to sail in China, Wonder of the Seas will now sail to the Caribbean from Port Everglades before heading to Europe.

Wonder of the Seas will be the first Oasis class ship that has an eighth neighborhood, one specifically for guests staying in suites. Of course, the cruise ship will also have favorites like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; Central Park, the neighborhood filled with real plants from end to end; and the vibrant Caribbean-inspired pool deck experience.

Wonder of the Seas will start off by sailing seven night cruises from Ft. Lauderdale to the Caribbean and Bahamas.  All Caribbean cruises will stop at the cruise line’s award winning private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay.

View Prices on Cruises on Wonder of the Seas

Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday

Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating their 50th birthday in 2022 and is offering a series of Sailabration Cruises.

Carnival will also debut their newest cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, next year and it will be a sister ship to Mardi Gras.  Carnival Celebration will be the second cruise ship in the world to have a roller coaster on the top deck.

Carnival Cruise Line is also remodeling Terminal F at PortMiami to accommodate Carnival Celebration with construction expected to be completed in time for the ship’s arrival.

Viking

Viking is celebrating dual milestones in 2022 with the launch of a new expedition cruise line and cruises on the Mississippi River.

Viking’s new expedition cruise line will kick off in January 2022 with cruises to Antarctica on Viking Octantis. The 378 passenger ship is a Polar Class 6 vessel that will be able to sail to some of the most remote places on earth.

A second expedition ship, Viking Polaris, will also debut and these unique ships will also host cruises on the Great Lakes.  They will sail in different parts of the world throughout the year based on the season.

Every Viking Expeditions cruise fare includes a Nordic Balcony stateroom or suite, virtually all shore excursions, all onboard meals, and all port charges and government taxes.

Just as with Viking’s ocean cruises, guests will also enjoy many complimentary amenities as part of their fare, including beer and wine with lunch and dinner service; premium dining reservations; lectures; Wi-Fi; self-service laundry; access to The Nordic Spa; and 24-hour room service.

After years of planning, Viking Mississippi will debut in August and offer eight to 15 night cruises in the U.S.

The new state-of-the-art Viking Mississippi will host 386 guests with all staterooms having a balcony. The ship is inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean ships and will feature clean Scandinavian design, as well as public spaces that are familiar to guests but that have been reimagined for Mississippi River voyages.

View Prices on Cruises on Viking Mississippi

All Ships Back in Service

Cruise lines are planning to finally have all of their cruise ships back in service in 2022.  After the 15 month shutdown, they have slowly been bringing more ships back into service.

Although a few cruise lines were hoping to have their entire fleets up and running by the end of 2021, the majority of cruise lines will be back in service by the spring of 2022.

New Class of Cruise Ships

New class of cruise ships that will debut in 2022 are Norwegian Prima, MSC World Class, and Disney Wish.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

World’s Most Luxurious Cruise Ship Returns to Service

Ben Souza -
For the first time since the voluntary industry-wide stop in operations, Seven Seas Explorer has welcomed cruisers back on board. Excited passengers boarded the...
Read more
Cruise News

JetBlue Adds Cruise Packages With Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity Cruises

Ben Souza -
JetBlue has become the first U.S. airline to launch flight, cruise, and hotel packages on cruises with Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Ship Stretched and Can Now Carry 50% More Passengers

Ben Souza -
Windstar Cruises has taken delivery of Star Pride, their third cruise ship that has been stretched and can now carry 100 more passengers. Star Pride...
Read more

