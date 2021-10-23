Crystal Announces Complimentary Chartered Flights and Hotel for Cruises to Antarctica

Crystal Expedition Cruises announced that guests on Crystal Endeavor’s inaugural round-trip Ushuaia voyages in Antarctica will receive complimentary round-trip chartered air flights between Miami and Ushuaia, Argentina, as well as hotel nights in both cities.



Crystal Expedition Cruises is the only expedition cruise line that provides nonstop charter flights from the United States to Ushuaia, Argentina for guests on Antarctica voyages. Crystal Endeavor, the world’s newest and most spacious polar-class expedition yacht, will begin her inaugural Antarctic season with eight voyages from November 2021 to February 2022, ranging from 11 to 19 nights and departing round-trip from Ushuaia.

The 20,200-GRT German-built Crystal Endeavor is purpose-built and designed for superior operation, safety, and performance in polar conditions, with a Polar Class 6 (PC6) classification that allows her to sail in the Arctic and Antarctic regions, with precision German engineering focused on power, reliability, and painstaking craftsmanship.

The cruise ship’s propulsion system consists of two Azipod D units and a diesel electric power plant designed specifically for ice-going vessels to help them operate at peak efficiency while delivering 13,020 kW of installed power, delivering well-balanced power and propulsion installation, providing both speed and comfort.

Sponsored Links



“Peace of mind is the greatest luxury especially when traveling to the farthest reaches of the globe and Crystal Endeavor’s smooth, powerful ride and agile handling will deliver that in unpredictable weather conditions or remote destinations,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal. “Similarly, providing our guests chartered, non-stop air directly from the United States to the port of embarkation in Ushuaia ensures a worry-free and effortless vacation experience with the assurance that all logistics and details have been expertly handled and arranged, as well as the added peace of mind of knowing that all age-eligible guests aboard our chartered flights have been fully vaccinated.”

The new complimentary travel experience will also provide guests with a pre-cruise luxury hotel stay in Ushuaia and a post-flight luxury hotel stay in Miami. Before embarking on Crystal Endeavor for their Antarctica expedition, guests will have the opportunity to relax and refresh in an elegant resort setting showcasing the striking beauty of Tierra del Fuego. The previous one-night pre-cruise hotel in Buenos Aires and round-trip charter flights between Buenos Aires and Ushuaia have been replaced by these new charter flights and hotel accommodations.

Crystal Endeavor, which travels with a fleet of 18 Zodiacs, 14 sea kayaks, and a two-guest (+pilot) submersible, offers daring and immersive expedition experiences led by a team of veteran guides and naturalist experts.

The ship’s cruises will include Zodiac landings and kayaking adventures in remote lands few people have ever seen, as well as up-close wildlife encounters with penguins, seals, whales, and sea birds. A Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) to view the sea at a depth of 300 meters (almost 1,000 feet) and a Gimble long range camera mounted on the mast that can zoom in to view wildlife and scenery over a mile away are among the exploration tools aboard the ship.

All-inclusive fares for Crystal Endeavor’s inaugural Antarctic voyages begin at $9,949 per person, including up to $9,200 in Book Now Savings per suite when booked by November 3, 2021, and a $1,000 “As You Wish” shipboard spending credit per person. Guests will also benefit from a reduced deposit of 15% (normally 25%) and a relaxed final payment due 60 days prior to the first date of service for voyages from 2021 to March 2022.