Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Christens Newest Cruise Ship Mardi Gras

Carnival Christens Newest Cruise Ship Mardi Gras

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line christened their newest ship this weekend, Mardi Gras, in what was the first naming ceremony in the U.S. in almost two years.

Shaquille O’Neal, Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer, attended the festivities and cut the ribbon on his first Big Chicken restaurant at sea, which debuted on Mardi Gras when the ship began cruise operations on July 31.

Kimberly Jimenez, Miss Universe, Dominican Republic, served as the ship’s Godmother and officially named the ship, and she was joined by Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, and Miss USA, Asya Branch, who sang the national anthem. The event included a “World of Nations” flag procession to celebrate the 120 nationalities of Carnival crew members, as well as a Mardi Gras parade with a Second Line Band.

“Today’s naming ceremony of our flagship Mardi Gras, the first in the industry since our restart of operations, signifies excitement and optimism as we look to bring our entire fleet back into guest service by spring 2022,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “This ship has been amazing guests during her pre-inaugural season and the celebration today with our Chief Fun Officer Shaq, our Godmother Kimberly, and so many special guests, was extremely gratifying and emotional.”

Sponsored Links

Following remarks from Duffy and Carnival Corporation President and CEO Arnold Donald, Carnival friends and partners Romero Britto, Emeril Lagasse, Kathie Lee Gifford, Vanna White, and Guy Fieri congratulated the ship on its naming and assisted in bringing the champagne bottle to the ship.

Godmother Jimenez blessed the ship in both English and her native Spanish, and the traditional champagne bottle break was activated, officially naming the ship. A special Mardi Gras parade led by Duffy, Donald, and O’Neal capped off the festivities in honor of the ship’s name.

Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by environmentally friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), as well as the first to include a roller coaster. The 180,000-ton ship features six distinct themed zones with a wide range of food, beverage, and entertainment options, including restaurants by Lagasse, Fieri, O’Neal, and Rudi Sodamin. Mardi Gras departs from Port Canaveral on weekly Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Christens Newest Cruise Ship Mardi Gras
Previous articleCrystal Announces Complimentary Chartered Flights and Hotel for Cruises to Antarctica

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Current Carnival Cruise Directors on Each Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has half of their U.S. fleet back in service and the cruise line expects to have 17 cruise ships back in...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Has Had Over 237,000 Guests Sail Since Resuming Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has had an event-filled three months since restarting passenger operations this summer, with half of its U.S. fleet back in service...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Restart Schedule for Remaining Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has updated their restart schedule for the remaining cruise ships in their fleet that remain out of service. Carnival Cruise Line will...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,256FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Current Carnival Cruise Directors on Each Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has half of their U.S. fleet back in service and the cruise line expects to have 17 cruise ships back in...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Has Had Over 237,000 Guests Sail Since Resuming Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has had an event-filled three months since restarting passenger operations this summer, with half of its U.S. fleet back in service...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Restart Schedule for Remaining Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has updated their restart schedule for the remaining cruise ships in their fleet that remain out of service. Carnival Cruise Line will...
Read more
Carnival

Mardi Gras Review: Carnival Cruise Line’s Newest Ship

Ben Souza -
I recently had the opportunity to take a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line's newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras.  My seven day cruise...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Christens Newest Cruise Ship Mardi Gras

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line christened their newest ship this weekend, Mardi Gras, in what was the first naming ceremony in the U.S. in almost two...

Crystal Announces Complimentary Chartered Flights and Hotel for Cruises to Antarctica

Ben Souza -
Crystal Expedition Cruises announced that guests on Crystal Endeavor's inaugural round-trip Ushuaia voyages in Antarctica will receive complimentary round-trip chartered air flights between Miami...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share