Five Cruise Ship Passengers Killed in Floatplane Accident in Alaska

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Tragedy stuck in Alaska yesterday when five cruise ship passengers were killed in a float plane accident while on an independent tour in Alaska.

A floatplane landing near Ketchikan, Alaska

The passengers were sailing on Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam. The cruise ship is sailing a week long cruise to Alaska and was visiting Ketchikan at the time of the accident. The cruise line posted the following statement on Twitter:

The floatplane was visiting Misty Fjords National Monument when its emergency beacon was activated. Three hours later, the Coast Guard found the wreckage and all six on board including the pilot were killed.

Southeast Aviation LLC, owners of the plane, released the following statement: “Our hearts are shattered at the loss of six people today. We are thinking of and grieving with the families of the five passengers and our dear friend and pilot aboard the aircraft. We are cooperating with the first responders and agencies involved, including the U.S. Coast Guard, National Transportation Safety Board and Alaska State Troopers.”

It is unknown at this time what caused the accident.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
RELATED ARTICLES

Holland America Line

Holland America Line Takes Delivery of Newest Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line took delivery of their newest cruise ship, Rotterdam, their third Pinnacle class ship and the 11th ship in the cruise line's...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Updates Ship Schedule For Summer Cruises in Europe

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line has updated their summer cruise schedule to Europe canceling additional sailings and moving back the launch of their new ship Rotterdam. Holland...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line’s Newest Cruise Ship Passes Sea Trials

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line's newest cruise ship, Rotterdam, successfully completed two sets of sea trials off of the coast of Italy. Rotterdam left Marghera April 25...
Read more

