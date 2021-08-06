Cruise News Royal Caribbean When All Of Royal Caribbean's Cruise Ships Will Sail Again

When All Of Royal Caribbean’s Cruise Ships Will Sail Again

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
When will all Royal Caribbean cruise ships be back in service? The cruise line has released their schedule for when all of their ships will once again be offering cruises.

Every Royal Caribbean cruise ship will be back in service by spring 2022 the cruise line announced. Cruise ship homeports and starting dates are as follows:

Oasis of the Seas will sail seven night Bahamas cruises from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, starting September 5; and seven night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, beginning in November.

Liberty of the Seas will sail seven night Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston, Texas, starting on October 3.

Serenade of the Seas will sail four and five night Western Caribbean cruises from Tampa, Florida, starting October 16; and seven night Caribbean itineraries, beginning in December.

Explorer of the Seas will sail seven night Southern Caribbean sailings from San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting on November 7.

Navigator of the Seas will sail three, four, and five night Catalina Island, California, and Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico cruises from Los Angeles, beginning on November 19.

Grandeur of the Seas will sail week long and two week long  Southern Caribbean sailings from Bridgetown, Barbados, starting on December 5.

Ovation of the Seas will offer two to 10 night domestic itineraries in Australia from Sydney, beginning on December 13.

Brilliance of the Seas will sail four and five night Bahamas and Western Caribbean cruises from Tampa, starting on December 16.

Enchantment of the Seas will sail eight night Bahamas sailings, and select 12 night cruises to the Southern Caribbean from Baltimore, starting on December 23.

Vision of the Seas will sail 10/11 night Southern Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, beginning on January 24, 2022.

Voyager of the Seas will offer seven and nine night cruises in Northern Europe from Barcelona, Spain, starting on April 15, 2022.

Radiance of the Seas will sail seven night Alaska sailings from Vancouver, Canada, beginning on April 29, 2022.

Rhapsody of the Seas will sail seven night Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries, sailing from Rome starting on May 23, 2022.

Royal Caribbean is in ongoing discussions with multiple national, state and local health and government authorities around the world regarding the various requirements for all upcoming sailings.

Independent of the port of departure, the cruise line will continue to follow the guidelines as recommended by health experts, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health and safety measures will be evaluated as public health circumstances evolve, and guests and travel partners will be notified of updates.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
