Carnival Cruise Line Makes Big Change Regarding Masks and Testing

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line has made a big change to their mask and testing policies for those who are sailing on one of their cruise ships that has returned to service.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald announced the changes on a video on his Facebook page yesterday. The changes are as follows.

Beginning on August 7, all passengers on Carnival cruise ships will be required to wear a mask when they are inside the vessel. Times when you don’t have to wear a mask are when you are inside your cabin, actively eating or drinking, or on an outside deck.

A week later, all guests who are cruising on Carnival will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within three days of embarking on the ship.  This goes into effect for cruises starting on August 14.

These new protocols apply to all guests, those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.

John Heald said that the reason for the new mask and testing protocols was so that the cruise line could keep on sailing after they resumed cruises a little over a month ago.

Carnival Cruise Line currently has five cruise ships in service and has plans for all 24 of their vessels to return to service by the end of the year.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
