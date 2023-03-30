Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsMSC CruisesCruises From Miami on a 215,000 Gross Ton Cruise Ship Open for...

Cruises From Miami on a 215,000 Gross Ton Cruise Ship Open for Bookings

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
MSC Cruises
45 Shares
Share45
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

MSC Cruises has opened cruises for bookings on MSC World America, a new megaship that will sail to the Caribbean in 2025.

MSC World America is a 215,000 gross ton cruise ship and it will be the largest non-Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing from North America.  The cruise ship will depart of MSC’s brand new terminal in Miami, which will be the largest in the country when completed.

Sponsored Links

The cruise ship’s itineraries are designed to maximize time available for guests to fully discover the various ports of call. All sailings will include visits to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—MSC Cruises’ stunning private destination in The Bahamas.

Available itineraries are:

  • Eastern Caribbean: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas
  • Western Caribbean: Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas

MSC World America will be optimized for North American cruising with new restaurants, bars, public spaces and experiences designed to create a truly memorable cruise vacation. On board, different cultures will come together from around the world as elegant European design meets American comfort.

The new World Class ship will span 22 decks, measure more than 150 feet wide, feature 2,626 cabins, contain more than 420,000 square feet of public space, and offer top-of-the-line features and facilities.

Different features that MSC World America will have are:

The indoor World Galleria is lined with bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques—topped with a state-of-the-art LED and kinetic light ceiling.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

MSC World Europa, World Galleria

New for MSC Cruises, the Comedy Club is a place where guests can come to kick back, let loose, and take life a little less seriously. Evenings begin with an interactive and comical dueling pianos experience that friends of all ages can enjoy. The laughter will continue with sets from amazing comedians that will rival some of the best shows in NYC & Chicago.

There will be six specialty restaurants, featuring two NEW concepts alongside guest favorites like Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, and Hola! Tacos and Cantina.

A striking 11-deck-high dry slide made of stainless steel, will give guests a fun way to reach the lower decks in style.

MSC World Europa, Venom Drop @ The Spiral

The cruise ship will have six pools and 14 hot tubs, including a spacious indoor pool with retractable roof and twin adults-only Zen pools at the aft of the ship.

Sponsored Links

Prices for cruises on MSC World America start at $499 per person.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsMSC CruisesCruises From Miami on a 215,000 Gross Ton Cruise Ship Open for...
Previous article
Cruise Line’s New Season Pass Allows for Unlimited Cruises in 2023
Next article
Royal Caribbean Gives First Look at New Venues on Icon of the Seas

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,261FollowersFollow
8,596FollowersFollow
61,600SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

45 Shares
Share45
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share