Cruises From Miami on a 215,000 Gross Ton Cruise Ship Open for Bookings

MSC Cruises has opened cruises for bookings on MSC World America, a new megaship that will sail to the Caribbean in 2025.

MSC World America is a 215,000 gross ton cruise ship and it will be the largest non-Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing from North America. The cruise ship will depart of MSC’s brand new terminal in Miami, which will be the largest in the country when completed.

The cruise ship’s itineraries are designed to maximize time available for guests to fully discover the various ports of call. All sailings will include visits to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—MSC Cruises’ stunning private destination in The Bahamas.

Available itineraries are:

Eastern Caribbean : Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas

: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas Western Caribbean: Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas

MSC World America will be optimized for North American cruising with new restaurants, bars, public spaces and experiences designed to create a truly memorable cruise vacation. On board, different cultures will come together from around the world as elegant European design meets American comfort.

The new World Class ship will span 22 decks, measure more than 150 feet wide, feature 2,626 cabins, contain more than 420,000 square feet of public space, and offer top-of-the-line features and facilities.

Different features that MSC World America will have are:

The indoor World Galleria is lined with bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques—topped with a state-of-the-art LED and kinetic light ceiling.

New for MSC Cruises, the Comedy Club is a place where guests can come to kick back, let loose, and take life a little less seriously. Evenings begin with an interactive and comical dueling pianos experience that friends of all ages can enjoy. The laughter will continue with sets from amazing comedians that will rival some of the best shows in NYC & Chicago.

There will be six specialty restaurants, featuring two NEW concepts alongside guest favorites like Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, and Hola! Tacos and Cantina.

A striking 11-deck-high dry slide made of stainless steel, will give guests a fun way to reach the lower decks in style.

The cruise ship will have six pools and 14 hot tubs, including a spacious indoor pool with retractable roof and twin adults-only Zen pools at the aft of the ship.

Prices for cruises on MSC World America start at $499 per person.