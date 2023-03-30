Cruise Line’s New Season Pass Allows for Unlimited Cruises in 2023

121 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

A cruise line has begun offering a season pass that allows for unlimited cruises for the rest of 2023 for one flat fee. Owners of the season pass will also be able to bring a guest for free.

Margaritaville at Sea’s new season pass starts at $899 and allows for unlimited cruises through the end of 2023. The Ultimate Paradise Pass opened for sale at 9 a.m. this morning and there are only 500 passes available to be sold.

“This is completely new to the cruise industry. Now, passengers can buy a season pass to paradise and enjoy long walks on the beach throughout the year,” said Kevin Sheehan, Jr. President and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “Thanks to our unique two-night itinerary, the groundbreaking Ultimate Paradise Pass will give avid cruisers a new way to experience unlimited getaways to The Bahamas. It’s perfect for a quick escape after a stressful work week or for a whole new adventure at sea.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Sponsored Links



Along with unlimited cruises for passholders and their guest, Ultimate Paradise Pass benefits include welcome amenities, exclusive sneak peeks of new onboard activities, and behind-the-scenes access on certain sailings.

Passholders also have the option to add upgrades, packages, and onshore excursions at the time of booking at a 10% discount.

The season pass from Margaritaville at Sea includes the following:

Unlimited non-consecutive 2-night sailings thru December 31, 2023

Valid for Double Occupancy—bring a friend for free

Must book 24-72 hours before departure

Best available Ocean View or Inside Stateroom—assigned at terminal check-in

Does not include taxes, fees, port expenses, gratuities, fuel surcharges, or onboard expenses

Ultimate Paradise Passes are limited and while supplies last

Pass Blackout dates: July 2, July 28, September 2, November 23, December 31

See more details on the Ultimate Paradise Pass

It is also recommended Ultimate Paradise Pass passholders travel with one other guest (guest fare included with Ultimate Paradise Pass) in a double-occupancy ocean view or inside stateroom.

“As far as restrictions go, being forced to bring along a friend for free is not bad,” joked Sheehan. “And you can bring along someone different every time you cruise!”

Margaritaville at Sea’s flagship vessel, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, offers three-day/two-night microvacations from Palm Beach, Florida to Grand Bahama Island.

Onboard features include gourmet food and beverage options, including JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, along with pools, retail stores, the St. Somewhere Spa, and Fins Up! Fitness Center, among other services and amenities.

The cruise ship also offers onboard leisure activities and entertainment, including the Margaritaville Casino and Stars on the Water Theater.