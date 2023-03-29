Futuristic Cruise Ship Prototype Is Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen

This week at Seatrade Cruise Global in Ft. Lauderdale, the Meyer Werft shipyard had an interesting cruise ship prototype on display that had everything from wind generators to drone launching/landing pads.

Two years ago, Cruise Fever reported on a few other cruise ship prototypes Meyer Werft had on display at Seatrade Cruise Global including a massive 430,000 gross ton ship. You can check out that incredible ship at the link above.

While these cruise ships are likely never to be built, they do give us a glimpse at possibilities that we might see in the future.

Sponsored Links



This ship would utilize fuel cell technology .

The ship is a Reverse class ship and you can see the dimensions of it below.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

There is wind powered generators that go from one side of the ship to the other.

The back of the ship has launching/landing pads for large drones or helicopters.

An overhead view of the ship.

Sponsored Links



While this cruise ship will likely never be built, we hope you enjoyed looking at this interesting prototype as much as we did.