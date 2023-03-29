Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsFuturistic Cruise Ship Prototype Is Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen

Futuristic Cruise Ship Prototype Is Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

This week at Seatrade Cruise Global in Ft. Lauderdale, the Meyer Werft shipyard had an interesting cruise ship prototype on display that had everything from wind generators to drone launching/landing pads.

Is this the greenest cruise ship ever? Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Two years ago, Cruise Fever reported on a few other cruise ship prototypes Meyer Werft had on display at Seatrade Cruise Global including a massive 430,000 gross ton ship. You can check out that incredible ship at the link above.

While these cruise ships are likely never to be built, they do give us a glimpse at possibilities that we might see in the future.

Sponsored Links

This ship would utilize fuel cell technology .

The ship is a Reverse class ship and you can see the dimensions of it below.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

There is wind powered generators that go from one side of the ship to the other.

The back of the ship has launching/landing pads for large drones or helicopters.

An overhead view of the ship.

Sponsored Links

While this cruise ship will likely never be built, we hope you enjoyed looking at this interesting prototype as much as we did.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsFuturistic Cruise Ship Prototype Is Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen
Previous article
5 Things to Know When Cruising with a Third Person in a Cabin

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,257FollowersFollow
8,577FollowersFollow
61,600SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share