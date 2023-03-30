Royal Caribbean Gives First Look at New Venues on Icon of the Seas

When Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas debuts in early 2024, it will be the largest cruise ship ever built. As the cruise line continues to give more details about this incredible new cruises ship, here is a first look at many of the venues that will be featured on Icon of the Seas.

Icon of the Seas will feature more than 40 dining and beverage options that will include everything from Royal Caribbean staples to new venues for the cruise line.

Taking nights out and hangouts to a new level on Icon of the Seas are The Overlook lounge and pods – the first of their kind at sea – in AquaDome. Vacationers can enjoy wraparound ocean views by day, and at night, Royal Caribbean’s marquee aqua shows are just steps away.

Rye & Bean debuts in AquaDome on Icon of the Seas to serve up a range of cups of joe and coffee-infused cocktails. The cozy morning hangout with ocean views turns into a buzzing late-night bar as deck-defying entertainment takes the stage in the signature AquaTheater.

In Royal Caribbean’s first dueling pianos bar, it’s the battle of the baby grands at the hands of two talented pianists who take song requests to bring high-energy performances of crowd-favorite hits to the Royal Promenade – the heart of Icon of the Seas.

With music and cocktails inspired by New Orleans and New York, the new Lou’s Jazz ‘n Blues on Icon of the Seas debuts in the open-air Central Park neighborhood. Vacationers can enjoy live performances of jazz pop and soulful classics at a table for two or while strolling in the park.

Central Park’s Trellis Bar is one of a lineup of returning venues reimagined on Icon of the Seas. The all-time favorite features a new look, handcrafted cocktails and its first menu of bar bites.

Inspired by the history of shipbuilding, 1400 Lobby Bar is the new meetup spot where vacationers can start to make memories as soon as they board Icon of the Seas. The first venue to open the iconic Royal Promenade to the outdoors with an ocean-facing terrace serves up a mix of daytime and evening sips developed with renowned mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim.

A Royal Caribbean staple, the Boleros dance club on Icon of the Seas returns to the always-vibrant Royal Promenade with a new look and its signature Latin flavor and live music.

Icon of the Seas’ Point & Feather, the neighborhood English pub on Royal Promenade, has a new open layout, games – and tournaments – of darts and sips joining the signature lineup of pints. At the center of it all is the live guitarist that brings the spot’s popular experience to life tune after tune.

The signature Schooner Bar joins the lineup of more than 40 ways to dine, drink and be entertained on the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas. The nautical-themed lounge is where pianists set the tone for pre-dinner drinks and nightcaps.

“We’ve set out to introduce a new kind of vacation in every sense and taken a blank slate to create an unparalleled blend of ways vacationers can celebrate and make memories whatever their mood, vibe and style,” said Linken D’Souza, vice president, food and beverage, Royal Caribbean International. “From all-new venues and bolder favorites to new iconic drinks on every menu, zero-proof cocktails and twists to classics, there’s something for everyone to make the most of their nights out on Icon of the Seas.”

With a menu of gameday bar fare and ice-cold beers, the popular Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade makes its way to the always-vibrant Royal Promenade on Icon of the Seas. The favorite is the ultimate hangout for adventurers to catch their home team on dozens of screens and challenge each other in some friendly competition at arcade or tabletop games.

A Royal Caribbean favorite, Music Hall on Icon of the Seas returns with the best cover bands and their revolving setlists of everything from jazz to rock. Vacationers can rock out while dancing, playing pool, sitting back at intimate lounge tables and more.

Inspired by Manhattan’s dark and intimate comedy clubs, The Attic in the next-level Royal Promenade on Icon of the Seas is where comedians put on an adults-only live show for vacationers.

Joining the lineup of experiences in the next-level Royal Promenade on Icon of the Seas, Spotlight Karaoke is a fan-favorite where aspiring singers can take center stage in front of a crowd or in a private room with family and friends.

Casino Royale on the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas features about as many as 30 table games and more than 370 slot machines.

Icon of the Seas will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from PortMiami. Every single cruise from Miami will visit the cruise line’s popular private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay.

The maiden voyage on Icon of the Seas will set sail on January 27, 2024.